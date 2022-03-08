Cantina Italia: 59.9 million hectoliters of wine in Italian companies in February 2022

The “Cantina Italia” report, signed by the Department of the Central Inspectorate for the Protection of Quality and Fraud Repression of Agro-food Products (ICQRF) revealed that there were 59.9 million hectoliters of wine, 7.3 million hectoliters of musts and 242.000 hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation in Italian wineries as of February 28, 2022. In other words, the value of wine stocks had fallen -3.3% compared to January 2022, but was up + 0.9% compared to February 2021, while musts grew + 15.5% compared to 12 months ago. Fifty-five percent of wine stocks are in the Northern regions, mainly in the Veneto Region. Protected Denomination of Origin wine stocks count 50.3% in wineries, Protected Geographical Indication wines 28%, while varietal wines make up just 1.3% of the total, and other wines represent 20.4%. Further, stocks of indication wines are extremely concentrated: 20 out of 526 denominations contribute to 57.5% of the total stocks.

As mentioned above, the PDO wine stocks amount to 30.1 million hectoliters, PGI wines 16.7 million hectoliters, and table wines 12.2 million hectoliters. The Veneto Region alone holds 23.1% of the National wine stocks, or 13.9 million hectoliters, which is due above all to the significant contribution of stocks in the provinces of Treviso (9.7%) and Verona (8.3%). Following Veneto, there are the Regions of Apulia (7.6 million hectoliters), Emilia Romagna (7 million hectoliters), Tuscany (5.7 million hectoliters), Piedmont (4.6 million hectoliters), Sicily (4.6 million hectoliters), Abruzzi (3.5 million hectoliters), Lombardy (2.6 million hectoliters), Trentino-Alto Adige (2.4 million hectoliters) and Friuli Venezia Giulia (2.2 million hectoliters).

Prosecco is at the top of the PDO and PGI wine stocks, at a share of 9.4% (4.4 million hectoliters), followed by Apulia PGI (6.2% and 2.9 million hectoliters), Terre Siciliane PGI (3.9% and 1.8 million hectoliters), Montepulciano d’Abruzzo (3.4% and 1.6 million hectoliters), Sicily PDO (4% and 1.8 million hectoliters), Salento PGI (3.4% and 1.6 million hectoliters), Toscana PGI (3.1% and 1.5 million hectoliters), Delle Venezie (3.1% and 1.4 million hectoliters), Veneto PGI (3% and 1.4 million hectoliters), Chianti (2.7% and 1.2 million hectoliters), Rubicone (2.5% and 1.2 million hectoliters), Chianti Classico (1.8 % and 863.000 hectoliters), Emilia PDO (1.7% and 801,000 hectoliters), Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (1.6% and 773.000 hectoliters), Veronese PDO (1.4% and 664.000 hectoliters), Franciacorta (1.3% and 589.000 hectoliters), Terre di Chieti (1.2% and 563.000 hectoliters), Soave (1.2% and 605.000 hectoliters), Tre Venezie (1.2% and 555.000 hectoliters) and all National wine stocks.

The majority of musts, on the other hand, are held in the Southern (47%) and Northern (43%) regions of Italy. Two Regions alone hold 67% of the musts: Apulia (43.5%) and Emilia-Romagna (21.2%). In February 2021, stocks of PDO wines increased and were up + 0.8% and those of PGI were up wines + 4%, while stocks of table wines decreased to -1.5%. In January 2021, the stocks of PDO wines fell to -3.8%, those of PGI wines fell to -2.4% and those of table wines to + 21%.

Copyright © 2000/2022