“Cantina Italia” becomes lighter, but remains loaded: 57.5 million of hectoliters in January 2025

“Cantina Italia” continues to be well loaded with wine, which has more than a harvest of medium production: 57.5 million hectoliters of wine, those registered on 2025, January, 31st, by the last report by Icqrf, -1.8% compared to the same date of 2024 (after one of the scarcest harvest ever, 2023 one, with barely 38.3 million of hectoliters against 41 of 2024 one, ed), to which 534,447 hectoliters of new wine, still in fermentation (+117%), and 5.1 million of hectoliters of musts (-6.2%) have to be added. Therefore, a situation just lighter compared to a year ago, but with much product still to be collocated, evidently, on markets.

Stocks, which, as always, are very concentrated: 54.7% of stocked wine is Pdo, 26.7% is Pgi, varietal wines barely constitute 1.2% of the total, and 17.4% is represented by other wines. With 20 denominations and Geographical Indications out of 526 which are worth 58% of the total. Prosecco Doc (flying in the world markets) with 5.5 million hectoliters is worth 12% of the total by itself, followed by Igp Puglia with 2.1 million of hectoliters, and, then, with values ranging from 1.8 to 1.2 million of hectoliters in winery, Igt Toscana, Igt Veneto, Doc delle Venezie, Igt Salento, Chianti, Doc Sicilia, Igt Terre Siciliane, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, and Igt Rubicone follow, with Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg following with 941,327 hectoliters.

Copyright © 2000/2025