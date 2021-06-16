“Cantina Italia”: in May 49,2 million hectoliters of wine in the cellars of Italy

In Italian cellars (as of May 31, 2021) there were 49.2 million hectoliters of wine and 4.4 million hectoliters of musts, which translates into an increase of +1% for wines and a reduction of 8.6% for musts. The reduction in stocks, as compared to the previous month, was 6.8% for wines and 12.1% for musts. The 57.5% of wine in Italy is held in the northern regions: 24% of national wine is held in Veneto alone, mainly thanks to the stocks in the provinces of Verona (9.3%) and Treviso (9.3%). Then there is Emilia Romagna, with 11.8% of wine stocks, Tuscany, with 11.2%, Apulia (9.9%), Piedmont (8.6%), Sicily (6.4%), Abruzzo (5.5%), Lombardy (5%), Trentino Alto Adige (4.3%) and Friuli Venezia Giulia (3.6%). Here are the data of the Icqrf Telematic Registry summarized in the report “Cantina Italia”.

51% of the wine held by Italian wineries has a Protected Designation of Origin, with a prevalence of red wines (53.4%). 27.1% of wine has a Typical Geographical Indication, also in this case with a prevalence of red wines (56.4%), whereas varietal wines represent just 1.4% of the total, and the remaining 20.5% is made of other wines. Despite the high number of registered Geographical Indications (526), stocks are very concentrated: the first 20 appellations contribute, in fact, to 56.2% of total stocks of wines having a Geographical Indication. At the top, Prosecco, which represents 8.3% of wines in the cellar (3.2 million hectoliters), then Puglia IGT (4.9%, 1.9 million hectoliters), Toscana IGT (4%, 1.5 million hectoliters), Sicily DOC (3.7%, 1.43 million hectoliters), Montepulciano d’Abruzzo (3.5%, 1.34 million hectoliters), as well as Chianti (3.1%, 1.18 million hectoliters), Chianti Classico (2.1%, 813. 000 hectoliters), Franciacorta (1.5%, 584,000 hectoliters), Barolo (1.4%, 523,000 hectoliters) and Amarone della Valpolicella (1.1%, 436,000 hectoliters).

