Cantina Tollo, a wine journey of 60 years and celebrated in the name of art

A birthday celebrated with “artistic bubbles”: the Cantina Tollo, the historical reality of Abruzzo wine with 13 million bottles per year marketed, 700 members and 2,700 hectares of vineyards, celebrates its 60th birthday and to celebrate the important milestone achieved has promoted a contest aimed at young artists and designers to identify the best image for the new advertising campaign.

Among the 180 artists who participated in the competition were shown Flavia Cuddemi’s illustrations: the watercolor images tell not only the story of Tollo, but also and above all a journey of discovery into the world of wine, just as the theme of the contest called for. Cuddemi's works were selected by a jury composed of Andrea di Fabio, sales and marketing director of Cantina Tollo, artist Stefania de Rubeis and Gianluca Bernardini, professor at the Academy of Fine Arts in Bologna.

“This is an important goal for us,” explains Tonino Verna, president of Cantina Tollo, “for sixty years we have been ambassadors of Abruzzo wines and traditions in Italy and abroad. We could only celebrate the anniversary of our foundation with a competition dedicated to a journey into the wine world, a journey of discovery of cultures and flavors that we have been undertaking since 1960 when Tollo opened the winery”. Wine is history, identity and also emotions.

“Sipping a glass of wine - explains the artist Flavia Cuddemi - is like embarking on a sensory journey made up of colors, smells, flavors that stimulate the mind and activate the imagination. A journey that leads those who drink it to discover a territory and its history. The images proposed, for this purpose, represent the action of embarking on a journey, real but also imagined, fantastic”.

The two illustrations, as well as being the protagonists of the advertising campaign, will also be used as the label of a limited edition bottle, created to celebrate the winery’s 60th anniversary.

Copyright © 2000/2020