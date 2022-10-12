Cantina Zaccagnini, the Montepulciano d’Abruzzo brand, bought by the ARGEA Group

The Argea Group, worth 420 million euros in turnover, is the new holding of Botter-Mondodelvino, directed by the Clessidra fund, which has taken over the Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Cantina Zaccagnini Brand, but has left a share (20%, ed.) in the hands of the Abruzzi wine family (reinvested in the capital of ARGEA), as well as 60 hectares of vineyards. “Today is a new beginning”, Marcello Zaccagnini told WineNews, summarizing the meaning of the business deal. “ Argea”, Zaccagnini emphasized, “has secured the Corropoli winery, a modern structure boasting more than 50.000 hectoliters capacity, the Bolognano winery, the logistics and packaging plants, the agora hosting the restaurant and gym, and the resort company that offers six luxury rooms, exclusively for corporate use and also as a marketing lever”.

The value of the agreement, according to WineNews estimates, should be around 70 million euros, taking into consideration Cantina Zaccagnini’s business fundamentals, which are excellent: 27 million euros in turnover in 2021 (+ 18% compared to 2020), 8 million bottles produced and 9 million euros EBITDA. In the new corporate structure, Marcello Zaccagnini will remain “as a partner and as a brand ambassador. I will continue to carry forward the events we have created, such as the “Prisco Prize”, the “Friendship Tralcetto”, “Uvarte”, and the “Pigro Prize”, dedicated to Ivan Graziani. I will participate in all the events where my presence is needed, and my children, by the expressed will of the Argea Group, will also remain in the company. Massimo Romani, CEO of Argea, will instead, be at the helm of Cantina Zaccagnini. It is an important and strategic business deal, as we are known in 45 countries and entering the Argea distribution network means that we will be guaranteeing the company growth and serenity. It is an ambitious project where the productive driving force will be fully engaged”.

The most important aspect of the business deal is perhaps the fact that the vineyards owned by Cantina Zaccagnini will remain in the hands of the family, which will therefore continue “to treat them in their usual conscientious way. Niche productions will be created, while the rest will be produced by the contributors, as usual, and 150 more hectares will be controlled, for a grand total of 210 hectares. ARGEA is a solid Group that has a long experience in the wine world behind it, like the Botter family, and Abruzzi was the missing link. Sometimes passages take place either through a generational shift, or in this way, and I think, at this moment, they are the right people in the wine world”.

The acquisition of Cantina Zaccagnini, according to a press release issued yesterday (which did not arrive at Winenews, ed.), by Barabino & Partners SpA that managed the negotiation in terms of communication, will allow ARGEA to accelerate its road map defined in the Business Plan. Cantina Zaccagnini enjoys a premium positioning on the United States, Norway and Sweden markets, which are strategic for the Group, through the market leadership of Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, much appreciated by the American public. At the same time, Cantina Zaccagnini will receive important benefits from the production dimensions and ARGEA’s International commercial network, to continue its growth on global markets. There are many complementary elements; for instance, the ESG philosophy of the Zaccagnini winery is in line with that of ARGEA, which has profound and positive effects on the territory, and a well-defined corporate welfare program as well.

Cantina Zaccagnini is distinguished by its multi-channel distribution, and is predominantly recognized domestically and Internationally for its iconic Tralcetto, a brand that exemplifies to perfection Cantina Zaccagnini's bond with the territory to which it belongs. “Tralcetto” is a small piece of vine tied completely by hand to the bottle using natural raffia. It is found on the wines that represent the core production of Cantina Zaccagnini, which are Montepulciano d’Abruzzo - Rosso, Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo, Bianco di Ciccio - Trebbiano d’Abruzzo, and Pinot Grigio.

“I have always considered Cantina Zaccagnini the spearhead of Abruzzi. It is a historic company permeated with art and traditions, which, due to its complementarity and approach, will integrate perfectly with ARGEA. This acquisition confirms ARGEA’s strong dynamism, and just a few days after the announcement has added a new step towards creating an important aggregating pole, an all-Italian accelerator that strives to position itself among the major International players”, Massimo Romani, CEO of ARGEA, commented.

