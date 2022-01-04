Carlo Giacosa, Feudi di San Gregorio, Cavallotto at the top of “50 Best Wines of 2021” by Vinepair

When the figures for the end of 2021 arrive, they will confirm the United States as the leading partner for Italian wine exports. Because if, overall, Italian wine shipments are expected to exceed 7 billion euros for the first time, according to estimates (while Istat data for the first nine months record more than 5 billion euros, +15% on 2020), the USA will still take the lion’s share (we are already at 1.3 billion euros in the first three quarters of the year, up +23.6%). This is why the rankings coming from overseas are of particular importance for the market.

Like that, among others, of the popular portal “Vinepair”, which, at the end of 2021, published its “The 50 Best Wines of 2021”. Which, as often happens, rewards the quality and diversity of Italian wine. If at no. 1 overall, in fact, there is a Californian, namely the East Ridge Pinot Noir 2018 of Hirsch Vineyards, 9 out of 50 are Italian wines. First up, at position no. 2, is Carlo Giacosa’s 2016 Barbaresco Montefico, followed by Feudi di San Gregorio’s 2019 Falanghina del Sannio, a reference point for Irpinia wine, at no. 8. At no. 11 another big name from the Langhe, Cavallotto, with Langhe Nebbiolo Bricco Boschis 2018, in front of the first of a “Tuscan triptych”, Chianti Riserva Castelrotto 2015 by Giacomo Mori, followed, at no. 27, by Chianti Classico Gran Selezione DOCG 2016 Vigna del Sorbo by Fontodi, a Gallo Nero brand, and Solengo Toscana IGT 2018 by Argiano, one of the historic wineries in the Montalcino area. At no. 29, another return to the Langhe, but still with a different expression, that of Dolcetto d’Alba 2019 by Massolino, and then flying to Sardinia, at no. 34, the Cannonau di Sardegna Costera 2019 by Argiolas, one of the most important names in wine on the island. And at no. 46, the Italian wine group closes with bubbles, but in their most famous red version, Lambrusco, with Lambrusco Frizzante Emilia IGT Montelocco Nv by Venturini Baldini.

So many territories, so many types of wine, for all tastes and all pockets, given that the shelf prices indicated by Vinepair range from 15 to 100 euros per bottle. A variety that has always been a mixed blessing of Italian wine in the world. The USA included.

