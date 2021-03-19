“Carpe Vinum”, the first tv series about Italian wine in China, created by Ethica Wines

Conquering the glasses of Chinese consumers through television: in the country of the Dragon, which seems to be resuming its race and to have left the pandemic behind, the first TV series dedicated to Italian wine is coming. The creator is Francesco Ganz, CEO of Ethica Wines, an import company operating in the USA, Canada and Asia. “Carpe Vinum” is the name of the show, which will feature Fongyee Walker, the first Chinese Master of Wine, as “Cicerone”. She will be the guide of a journey among 10 of the most important Italian wine denominations, with case histories of prestigious wineries ranging from Barone Ricasoli to Bellavista, from Cordero di Montezemolo to Villa Sparina, from Saracco to Borgogno, from Mirafiore to Cusumano, from Vespa Vignaioli to Lavis, from Nino Franco to Movia.

Graduated from Cambridge with a thesis on ancient Chinese poetry, Walker speaks both English and Chinese fluently and is often interviewed by TV and major media outlets as a point of reference for the wine market in Asia. But the wineries themselves played, too, a key role in the making of the series.

"This production would not have been possible without our partners in Italy”, says Vera Malisani, Ethica Wines sales manager in China in Shanghai. “Not only did they take care of the logistics and production of each episode, but they also chose the locations for filming and developed the content”. Chinese winemakers will be able to watch the series on Youku, the largest streaming platform in China with more than 500 million active users. And they will also have the chance to track down the wines tasted by Walker thanks to Tabao, the Chinese online store operated by Alibaba.

