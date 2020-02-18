Cavit, 42 million bottles per year on the US market: the only European brand in the top 15

Despite a drop of -2%, Cavit is still the best-selling Italian wine brand on the US market, with 3.4 million cases of wine (41.8 million bottles) imported from Palm Bay International, which makes the Trentino cooperative winery and its 5,250 winemakers (for 6,350 hectares of vineyards) the fourteenth best-selling brand on the shelves overseas (2018 figures), and one of only two non-American brands in the top 15 of the best sellers. At the top of the American Association of Wine Economists numbers there is Franzia Winetaps, brand of The Wine Group, with 23 million cases (276 million bottles), with Barefoot Cellars (20 million cases, or 240 million bottles) and Carlo Rossi (12 million cases, or 143.5 million bottles), both labels from E & J Gallo Wineries, completing the podium.

At position no. 4, Sutter Home, of Trinchero Family Estates, with 10, cases2 million cases (122.4 million bottles), then Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi (Constellation Brands), at position no. 5 with 9.7 million cases (116 million bottles), Twin Valley (E & J Gallo Winery), at position no. 6 with 9.2 million cases (110 million bottles) and again Peter Vella (E & J Gallo Winery), at position no. 7 with 7.2 million cases (86.7 million bottles). Then, the most popular of the Australian brands, Yellow Tail, at 7.2 million cases (86.4 million bottles), at position no. 8, followed by Black Box (Constellation Brands), at no. 9 with 7 million cases (84.5 million bottles), Bota Box (Dfv Wines), at no. 10 with 6.9 million cases (82.8 million bottles), Livingston Cellars (E & J Gallo Winery), at no. 11 with 5.4 million cases (65 million bottles), Liberty Creek (E&J Gallo Winery), at no. 12 with 4.7 million cases (56.7 million bottles), Beringer (Treasure Wine Estates), at no. 13 with 4.5 million cases (55 million bottles) and, behind Cavit, Apothic (E & J Gallo Winery), at no. 15 with 3.4 million cases (41.2 million bottles).

