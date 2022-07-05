Chianti appeared in 2019 and now stars again in “Stranger Things”

Chianti once again stars on the small screen, confirming its iconic status that goes beyond its National borders and the wine world. Chianti appeared in 2019, in the third season of “Stranger Things”, the Netflix cult series, which revived the eighties and thrilled tens of millions of viewers around the world. Chianti is mentioned once again in a scene from the ninth episode of the fourth season of "Stranger Things”. Jim Hopper (played by David Harbor), following weeks of hard prison, says he dreams of good food, and then asks Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder): “So should I have dreamt about something else? Well, there is wine”. “Wine is good” she replies. “I was thinking of a good Cianti” replies Hopper, mistaking (again ...) the name of the famous wine. “Chianti”, she corrects him. “Chianti, right,” concludes Jim Hopper. And so, Chianti appears on the small screen as the symbol of beautiful and serene moments spent at the table. It has been mentioned on many other occasions as well, especially in cinema, considered a symbol of Italian excellence and good wine (but also, as in this case, of good memories and the pleasure of a normal life). In vintage or more modern productions, Chianti is often mentioned or depicted in detail. One of these is Professor Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), who in “The Silence of the Lambs” utters a quite disturbing sentence: “I ate his liver with a wonderful plate of broad beans and a good Chianti”. There is also an episode of the Simpsons, set in a Tuscan village where Chianti is produced, as well as a scene from the legendary “007 From Russia with Love”, where at the Orient Express restaurant, next to a bottle of Champagne, there is a wicker wine bottle of Chianti.

“This umpteenth reference to Chianti further confirms its value and recognition of the denomination”, Giovanni Busi, president of the Chianti Wine Consortium, commented. “Chianti is now considered one of the Italian wines par excellence. It is synonymous with the Made in Italy quality and iconic status. We are very proud that people are more and more aware and recognize Chianti, because this result comes from the hard work of the producers, but also from our daily commitment to promote and enhance the Chianti brand. Our International tours, tastings and events dedicated to cinema are all the small pieces of a mosaic that is now bearing fruit in terms of Chianti’s popularity as well as being easily recognized. This new scene in a very famous American TV series will certainly lead to getting young people closer to Chianti”.

