Chianti is back in the USA, in Hollywood, with “The Chianti lovers Wine & Cinema Experience”

Chianti “red” denomination is the biggest one in Tuscany and Italy, and one of the territories, but also the Italian words, best known in the world. Thanks to the beauty of its landscapes, the success of its wines, but also to the many cinematographic quotations. Very famous is the one in which Professor Hannibal Lecter, in “The Silence of the Lambs” pronounces the disturbing phrase: “I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti”; but there is also an episode of the “Simpsons”, one of the most successful and longest-running cartoons in history, set in a Tuscan village where Chianti is produced, and a scene from the legendary “007 From Russia with love” where at the Orient Express restaurant, next to a bottle of champagne there is a flask of Chianti, to name just a few among the many other. And we will also talk about this particularity during the “Chianti Lovers U.S. Tour 2022”, which, from 23 to 26 May, will see the traveling event of the Chianti Wine Consortium with stops off in Chicago and Seattle and closing in Los Angeles, the city of Hollywood and American cinema.

On each of the three dates, which are the “come back” of the events in the States at the beginning of the year, the Consortium will propose a guided tasting masterclass to discover and deepen the knowledge about the Denomination. The masterclasses will be conducted by US specialists, accompanied by Luca Alves, Chianti Wine Ambassador, and will be followed by the tasting of Italian cuisine specialties to offer a 360-degree experience of the agri-food world of Italy. For each stage in the program, there is also a walk-around tasting prepared for the US trade, in which the wineries will be able to present their products to the American market. And if in Chicago, on May 23, the focus will be on longevity with a vertical, from 2014 to 2020, of Chianti Superiore Docg, and in Seattle, on May 25, it will be the turn of “The Chianti Lovers Experience”, between vintage categories, Superiore and Riserva, and sub-zones, in Los Angeles, on May 26, it will close with “The Chianti lovers Wine & Cinema Experience”, a unique experience of combining Chianti and cinema, in which clips from the most different international productions will be shown, from the most vintage to the most modern, where Chianti is mentioned or depicted, confirming its iconic and familiar status in the world. An “immersive” tasting of Chianti Docg Riserva 2017, which combines the technical part with the more emotional part of the wine.

“Despite the fears related to the pandemic, during the events, we made in New York and Houston we noted the great enthusiasm and the desire to return to normality - comments the president of the Chianti Wine Consortium, Giovanni Busi - and I am, therefore, convinced that this tour in The United States will be even more involved and determine for the recovery of such a strategic market. The tastings of Chianti labels, the tastings of Italian food, and the new format based on cinema are all fundamental elements of our commitment to promote the denomination that seeks ever more original and captivating ways to attract new Chianti Lovers”.

Copyright © 2000/2022