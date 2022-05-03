Chiaretto di Bardolino is time resistant. The Consortium calls out to Valpolicella for Corvina

The first vintage of Chiaretto di Bardolino with its new name was presented in 2021 and ideally completed one of the paths “Bardolino” wines had undertaken years ago to arrive at a new name. The “Rosé Revolution” began in 2014 and has designed the precise profile of the pink wine from the Eastern shore of Lake Garda. Whether it is the pale pink color coming from a limited palette, or the sensorial profile, Chiaretto di Bardolino wines have a remarkably common identity, also in the individual producers’ interpretations. Furthermore, they stand the test of time, which means that the quality of these wines is very interesting several years after the harvest. Following this evolution, once the exuberance of youth has gone by, the characteristics of the vintage emerge and territorial differences are perceived. To highlight these features, the "selections" entering the market were refined one or two years, and presented at “Corvina Manifesto - The Preview of Chiaretto di Bardolino”. The Protection Consortium organized the event, which was held recently (at the Tusini Institute of Bardolino, specialized in training of young winery and vineyard professionals) and included a significant vertical of vintages from 2014 to the latest in 2021.

“The double-digit growth of Chiaretto di Bardolino gives use great satisfaction”, Franco Cristoforetti, president of Consortium for the Protection of Chiaretto di Bardolino, emphasized, “as we have already placed 1.4 million bottles in the first two months of 2022, marking +26.7% increase on an annual basis. Therefore, this performance confirms what we have been thinking and knowing for years. In other words, among our wines, Chiaretto is linked very closely to conviviality and, now that we have been able to restart going out for dinner and being together, consumption in the catering sector as also restarted. We hope that the issue of finding clear glass does not represent a handicap in the summer months, because Chiaretto needs to be in a bottle that highlights its color. This kind of problem would definitely slow down growth, which in perspective could mean 2 million more glass bottles a year, a significant number, considering our National territory”. AOC Tavel of the Rhône Valley - in 1936, the first in the world to foresee only rosé wines, in 1936 — also participated in this year’s edition, together with the Rosés de Terroirs wine producers, an association recently created in France. The only non French participants invited to the event were two Chiaretto di Bardolino wine companies.

The Preview of Chiaretto 2021 event is now over, but on the horizon there are Bardolino’s goals for the three historic “districts”, Montebaldo, La Rocca and Sommacampagna, achieved and recognized in the regulations which took effect on April 14, 2021. And, for the first time, these excellent production numbers will be presented next November 25 and 26th, under the banner of "Corvina Manifesto". The brand made an appearance, but was not narrated, at the event dedicated to Chiaretto. “Corvina Manifesto”, President Cristoforetti revealed to Winenews, “is a Consortium registered trademark that will accompany the events dedicated to Corvina-based wines in the future, not only in the Bardolino production districts, but also in other ones. We have been working towards making it clear that Corvina is one of the salient characteristics of all Verona wines from red berried grapes, and therefore Corvina Manifesto is the ideal representative for our territory, through this grape variety”. And, speaking of other Corvina-based wines, our thoughts immediately turn to the wines of Valpolicella. “We imagine Corvina Manifesto”, Cristoforetti continued, “addressing not so much the Consortium world, but rather the Verona wineries, which cross almost all denominations, and will have the opportunity to present all their Corvina-based wines in a single place, Amarone, all the Valpolicella wines, our Bardolino and Chiaretto, and wines with geographical indications. Corvina has unique characteristics on the Italian panorama because it is the grape that produces our rosè and red wines from drying grapes and fresh grapes, elegant and capable of aging well. They also represent the various facets of the Verona territory, which is rich in biodiversity and stretches from the hills of Lake Garda, nestled between the Alps, and a distinctly Mediterranean climate, to the more distant valleys in Valpolicella, with very heavy soils, and almost continental climates”. The other project within the segment of "Bardolino" wines is related to "Chiarè Rosé", which the Consortium presented at Vinitaly, but it has not yet been communicated. “The Chiarè Rosé project”, Cristoforetti explained to Winenews, “has just been created over the last few months and I believe it is an absolute novelty on the Italian panorama. It is a Consortium brand dedicated to Chiaretto Spumante and a specific campaign will accompany this product. We will therefore have three different communication channels for Chiaretto di Bardolino, Chiaré Rosé and the Bardolino of the sub-zones, during events in spring and autumn, respectively”.

Chiarè Rosé is a brand that the Consortium registered years ago for a cocktail, based on Chiaretto Spumante - with elderberry syrup, mint leaves and soda water — to strengthen consumption in the production area. Today, however, it will indicate the production resulting from a supply chain project that the 5 major grape producers in the area have joined, and will participate in the processing of the sparkling wine bases with various roles.

“This is the first supply chain agreement for a product aimed specifically at large-scale distribution and the world of discos and nightclubs”, Angelo Peretti, head of communication of the Consortium, explained to Winenews, “it will have an attractive and extremely well-finished packaging, and sales will be entrusted to a distribution agency. At the beginning, the number of bottles will be limited, but the potential regards 20% of the grapes produced in the area, which while remaining within the yield limits imposed by the specifications, could reach 4 million bottles”. In the future, therefore, the Consortium's Chiarè Rosé label will increase and support the production of private companies, currently equal to 300.000 bottles, out of a total of 10 million.

Copyright © 2000/2022