02-Planeta_manchette_175x100
Allegrini 2018

News

INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

China, Italy, in the first half of 2020, lost 27.8%, at 47.86 million euros. Bad bubbles

Volumes down 32.5%, sparkling wines down even to -39%: but Italian wine is still the fourth most imported from Beijing
CHINA, EXPORT, ITALY, OEMV, WINE, News
China, Italy’s numbers

If wine imports were already holding back from 2018 the braking, the Coronavirus crisis has not favored the resumption of trade with China, which, in the first 6 months of 2020, marked a vertical collapse of each category: bottled, bubbles, bulk, bag-in-box. Particularly hard data in April and May, with a fall of 50%, while in June the drop stops at 30%, suggesting that the worst is now behind us. No one is saved, in this first half, which marks a decline of 31.9% over the same period of 2019, with wine shipments to China at 215 million liters for a turnover of 710 million euros, and an average price of 3.3 euros per liter (+2%), as told by the analysis of the Oemv - Spanish Observatory on the Wine Market on Chinese customs data.
The biggest drop, in volume, is that of Chile, which loses 51.8%, while Italy leaves 6.27 million litres on the ground, namely 32.5% compared to exports in the first 6 months of 2019, for a turnover of EUR 47.86 million, down 27.8%. Italy, however, remains China’s fourth largest trading partner, behind Australia (270 million euros in the period, -20.9%), France (186 million euros, -37.1%) and Chile (93.3 million euros, -41.7%).
The only country in positive territory is Argentina, which replaces Chile in the bulk segment and grows in value by 24.8% to EUR 11.7 million. Also worth mentioning is the +16% increase in the volume of Spanish bubbles, compared to -39% for Italian bubbles, which are still the leader, together with French bubbles, both down by 30% in value. Finally, the evolution of the last 12 months (from June 2019 to June 2020), which marks a -20% both in value and volume, at 512.3 million liters and 1.73 billion euros.

Copyright © 2000/2020

Contatti: info@winenews.it
Seguici anche su Twitter: @WineNewsIt
Seguici anche su Facebook: @winenewsit

Questo articolo è tratto dall'archivio di WineNews - Tutti i diritti riservati - Copyright © 2000/2020

TAG: CHINA, EXPORT, ITALY, OEMV, WINE

Altri articoli