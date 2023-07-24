CMO wine promotion, here is the call for actions on Third Countries. With 21.2 million euros of fund

The decree for the submission of promotion projects in Third Countries financed with in funds of the Wine CMO is finally operational. As announced a few days ago by the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, albeit with great delay, and as reported by WineNews, on the evening of Friday, July 21, was published on the Ministry’s website the “directorial decree of July 21, 2023, no. 385535, bearing “CMO Wine - Promotion Measure on Third Country Markets” - Notice for the submission of projects 2023/202 campaign” Masaf - Promotion Measure of the CMO Wine - Directorial Decree of July 21, 2023 No. 385535, notice of submission of projects 2023/2024 campaign (politicheagricole.it). The deadline of which, as indicated, is September 13, 2023 (at 3 p.m.). Available for national projects, for the 2023/2024 campaign, there are 21.2 million euros of funds to co-finance, at a maximum of 50%, promotion actions, such as public relations, promotion and advertising actions, which highlight the high standards of European Union products, particularly in terms of quality, food safety or the environment; participation in events, fairs and exhibitions of international importance; information campaigns, particularly on quality schemes relating to designations of origin, geographical indications and organic production in force in the Union; studies of new or existing markets, necessary for the expansion and consolidation of market outlets; and. studies to evaluate the results of information and promotion activities.

The rewarding criteria for making the rankings include the fact that the proposing entity is a new beneficiary, that the project is aimed at a new third country or Third Country market, and again that the required co-financing is less than the maximum 50%, that the project is aimed at an emerging market, and so on. By October 13, the Ministry transmits to Agea the ranking list of national projects eligible for support, and from that date Agea will sign contracts with the identified beneficiaries within 60 days of the issuance of the acts confirming the rankings by the competent authorities. With the Italian wine promotion machine, then, at least in the substantial part co-financed by the public sector, slowly getting back on track.

