“Collezione degli Enologi” to tell the story of Italian wine in the world

Telling and communicating the richness of Italian viticulture is the most difficult thing you can try to do. Especially in front of a neophyte, which is the status of the great majority of consumers around the world. Hundreds of varieties, native and international, dozens and dozens of great territories, and thousands of possible interactions between grape variety and terroir, give life to unique wines. A wine sea where learning to navigate presupposes an infinite journey into the labyrinth of knowledge. This, however, becomes easier if it starts from the bottle. Thus was born “Collezione degli Oenologi” of Suadela, the wine project of a group of friends and entrepreneurs (in fields that have very little to do with wine) from different countries and cities, from Rome to Turin, from London to New York, from Chicago to Dubai, from Hong Kong to Amsterdam, united by the unconditional love for Italian wine, to be made known through six original and unique labels, created (in 2,400 examples each) by the best oenologists of the beautiful country: Barolo 2016 by Beppe Caviola, “Rhapsody in Red” 2017 by Riccardo Cotarella, Cannonau di Sardegna 2015 by Lorenzo Landi, Friuli Colli Orientali Bianco 2016 by Gianni Menotti, Toscana Rosso 2016 by Umberto Trombelli and Montecucco Sangiovese Riserva 2015 by Paolo Vagaggini.

This, however, is only a first step towards a bigger idea, as Charles Laurey, one of the founders of “Suadela”, tells to WineNews. “For all of us, wine has always been a passion, and we hope in this way to enter the wine business too. We want to be able, over time, to present wines that know how to represent each region of Italy, always giving space to the work of the oenologists, with whom we are lucky enough to work thanks to their availability, starting with Riccardo Cotarella, to whom we asked to make the wines that they would like to drink first. Thus, we have two stories to tell: the one about the quality and variety of Italian wines, and the one about the role and importance of the best winemakers in the country. The name “Collection of the Enologists” is a recognition of their work, their knowledge, their skills, and their devotion. The wines are already on the market in the UK, USA, and Holland (also online, ed), but we are already working on edition no. 2, involving other winemakers and always asking them to choose the region, variety, and vineyard that best represents their professionalism: the idea is to add two new territories every year”, concludes Charles Laurey.

Copyright © 2000/2022