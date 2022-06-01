Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (hosted in Calabria):Italy’s Great Gold Medals

Italian wines won18 Gold Medals Italian at the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, the most prestigious wine competition in the world. The contest was held in Rende, Calabria, from May 19th to 21st. Italy was ahead of Spain, at 17 medals and France, at 10 medals. Here is the list of gold medals: Amarone della Valpolicella Mai dire Mai 2013 by Pasqua (best Italian red wine), Pietra Rosato 2021 by Menhir (best Italian rosé wine), Fileno Bianco 2021 by CVA Canicattì (best Italian white wine), Aglianico del Taburno Cariavis 2007 by Terre Caudium, Mascherone Primitivo 2020 by Tenute Chiaromonte, Chiave al Saletta 2018 by Fattoria Villa Saletta, Amarone di Valpolicella Valle Alta 2013 by Tenute Ugolini, Taurasi Nucilla 2012 by Tenuta Nucilla, Raboso 2015 by Ornella Molon , Cerasuolo di Vittoria Tenuta Valle delle Ferle 2016 by Imakara, Argirio 2017 by Podernuovo, Nobile di Montepulciano Vitaroccia Riserva 2017 by Icario, Monferrato Uceline 2015 by Cascina Castlet, the Rocaille 2018 Montedidio, Carmignano Il Circo Rosso 2018 by Pratesi, Infinity 2018 by Tenuta Moriano, Castel del Monte 23 September 2015 by Conte Spagnoletti Zeuli and Modena Lambrusco Ventiventi Rosé 2019 by Il Borghetto.

More than 7.300 wines from 40 countries and 6 continents competed At the 2022 session of the red and white wines categories,Wines coming from all over the world have won, starting from the most established wine producing countries and also including surprise such as China, Peru and Kazakhstan. Italy, totaled 351 medals and came in third place, after Spain, in second place with 433 medals and France in first place, with 455 medals.

Among the most noble Italian regions, Sicily stands out, as it received 58 medals, then Tuscany, at 50, Apulia, at 46 medals, Veneto, at 33, and Calabria, at 31 medals. Many topics were discussed, from the relationship between wine and young people to the beneficial effects of wine, as well as food and wine tourism in Calabria. The Concours Mondial de Bruxelles will celebrate its thirtieth edition in Istria (Croatia), from May 12 to 14, 2023.

Copyright © 2000/2022