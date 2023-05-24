Concours Mondial de Bruxelles No. 30: Italy at the top, Tuscany leads in medal-winning wines

Nine “Grand Gold Medals”, 365 awards overall, out of 1,400 wines presented, with Tuscany topping the list in terms of the number of wines presented (228) and awarded (80 medals). That’s the verdict of the session dedicated to the world’s red and white wines, staged May 12-14 in Porec, Croatia, of the historic Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, edition No. 30, which saw 7,500 wines from 50 countries around the world competing, with award-winning wines from the five continents among which emerged, in addition to the historic producing countries, even more surprising countries such as India, Kazakhstan and Albania. The highest recognition, that of “Grand Gold Medal”, overall went to just 1% of the competing wines, with 9 Italian labels awarded. Which are Claudio Quarta Vignaioli’s Salice Salentino Doc Moros 2019, which is also the “Revelation Red Wine from Italy”, Casale del Giglio’s Igt Lazio Satrico 2022, “Revelation White Wine From Italy”, and also Il Botolo’s Nizza Riserva 2018, Montemercurio’s Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Damo 2015, Cantina Vini Armani’s Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Cuslanus Riserva 2018, Ricchi’s Garda Doc Carpino Merlot 2018, and also Leone de Castris’ Salice Salentino Doc Donna Lisa Negroamaro Riserva 2019, Castel de Paolis’ Igt Lazio I Quattro Mori 2016, and Nativ’s Irpinia Doc Anniversary Aglianico 2019.

Overall, the Concours explains, Bordeaux is the most represented and most awarded region, with 256 medaled wines. The Iberian Peninsula, again, scored highly this year: Portugal boasts a national average of 37.5% of wines entered and awarded. In Spain, it is the region of Aragon that stands out with the highest number of award-winning wines in the country, with an average of 42% of medaled wines. The next red and white wine session of the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles will be staged in Guanajuato, Mexico, June 7-9, 2024, and will be the first time on the American continent. The Italian medals will be presented and tasted on June 20, in Rome, at the awards ceremony at Palazzo Valentini, under the patronage of Metropolitan City Municipality of Rome. On the occasion, producers will present, to all industry professionals, their 2023 award-winning wines in the different sessions rosé (where No. 1 in the world was awarded to Pasqua’s “Y By 11minutes”), red and white, effervescent and sauvignon.

