Conegliano Valdobbiadene in 2022: 104 million bottles for 634 million euros (+2%)

In 2022, Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Docg marketed 104 million bottles, corresponding to a value of 634 million euros (+2% vs. 2021). These are the most important economic data presented in the Economic Report edited by Professor Eugenio Pomarici of the University of Padua at Vinitaly, staged at VeronaFiere, and highlighting the positive trend of 2022, which started with a higher product availability than in 2021 and a right balance between supply and demand with prices.

In Italy, with regard to the breakdown of sales by channel, Ho.Re.Ca and wine shops characterized a reduction in volume, which, however, was matched by an increase in the value of sales in absolute terms (+5%). The wholesalers and distributors channel recorded sales growth of almost 2% in volume and more than 8% in value. The shares absorbed by “other channels” (sales to traditional type individuals) also grew, which compared to 2021 recorded an increase of 28.7% in volume and 32.1% in value. Interesting to note the strong growth in value of the Rive type in direct sales of 37.4% in volume and 53.8% in value.

2022, as well as 2021, is characterized by a further consolidation of the Denomination’s position in traditional export destinations. The United Kingdom is confirmed also for 2022 as the first export destination of Conegliano Valdobbiadene in value and volume reaching 10.3 million bottles exported, for a value of 56 million euros, with an increase compared to 2021 of +7% in volume and +11.3% in value. Exports to Germany and Switzerland, the Appellation’s second and third largest importers, as well as to Austria, the US and Canada, are also growing. In particular, for the latter destination there was a recovery in imports (+71.8% in volume and +86.4% in value). A positive trend is noted in the new markets of Japan, Latin American countries, Southeast Asia, the Arabian Peninsula and South Africa, which increased their import shares in 2022.

“The cross-section offered to us by the Economic Report is that of a Denomination that continues to be committed to the achievement of common goals, the promotion of its product through the enhancement of the landscape in which it is set, which directly influences the perception of our Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg”, comments the president of the Protection Consortium, Elvira Bortolomiol. “We are witnessing a stabilization of the Denomination's supply on the quantitative level of 2021, with the value of our product growing steadily, all this despite a context that is not easy, characterized by rising production costs, objective difficulties in finding certain materials and more prudent purchasing behavior”.

“Focusing on the Spumante typology, which in terms of volume represents almost all of the Denomination’s offer, sales in 2022 fell slightly in Italy (-3.4%), but at the same time recorded an increase in the average price (+4%), which made it possible to keep the overall value of production destined for the domestic market rather stable”, adds Professor Eugenio Pomarici. “On the other hand, sales abroad grew by 3.2% in volume and 7.4% in value; this difference in growth determines a marked increase in the average price per bottle (+4 percent), due to a better positioning of the Denomination in some foreign markets, as well as the effects of inflation”.

Copyright © 2000/2023