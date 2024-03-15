“Domus Artium Reserve” is opening among fine wines, haute cuisine, famous names and unique locations

The “Domus Artium Reserve” project is a private club (members only by invitation), for those who love high quality wine, and share a passion for the artistic and cultural traditions that date back to the ancient Etruscans and the Roman Empire, and WineNews had told about its debut back in December 2023. The club is now opening and features wines of the highest quality, famous or special, historic or narrate a story, already on the market or brand new, ad hoc, pure or blends, by two of the most famous oenologists in the world, Riccardo Cotarella (who will follow Italy and Spain) and Michel Rolland (with a focus on France), as well as top experts such as the critic and wine writer Antonio Galloni, and the sommelier Antonio “Tony" Sasa, haute cuisine, signed by multi-starred and celebrated Chefs, such as Yannick Alléno and Thomas Keller, in addition to concerts, shows and celebrations of the arts in several of the historic buildings and most beautiful and prestigious residences in the world. The opening is scheduled March 22nd, in an exclusive vernissage at Cracco’s restaurant in the Galleria in Milan. There will be tastings from the cuisine of starred Chef Carlo Cracco and wines selected by Antonio Galloni.

The “Wine dream” has come true in the form of a private club, the first of its kind in Italy. “Domus Artium Reserve” has chosen Sala Mengoni for its debut, on the top floor of the Cracco restaurant, a breath away from the Dome of the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, reserved for special occasions, and above Chef Carlo Cracco’s wine cellar counting over 2.000 wines and more than 10.000 bottles, mostly not released, often unique. An unprecedented space, conceived as a theatrical setting, in a 1920s atmosphere, where the founders will present the new project, with its creator and promoter, Barrett Wissman, director of Domus Artium, oenologists Riccardo Cotarella and Michel Rollan, Chef Cracco, Sommelier Tony Sasa and, remotely, critic and wine writer, Antonio Galloni, and multi-starred chefs, Yannick Alléno and Thomas Keller.

Unique, reserved, prestigious, the “Domus Artium Reserve” project is a true “wine salon” combining discreet luxury in a relaxed atmosphere, in an exclusive and unique private club for lovers of fine wines, excellent taste and good living.

