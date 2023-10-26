“Drops of God-Nectar of the Gods” thanks to worldwide success is already preparing “season 2”

In the face of the worldwide success of “Drops of God - Nectar of the Gods” “a second season is already being prepared. In addition, a documentary series on Italian wine, aimed at a young audience that mainly uses social networks entitled “You: Heaven, Earth and Men”, is in pre-production. The series aims to introduce viewers to the strong connection that exists between heaven, earth and men in the creation of wine. Protagonists of the story, young Italian winemakers accompanied by the voices and faces of Enrico Bernardo, “Best Sommelier of the World” 2004 and Francesca Romana Barberini, gastronomic storyteller, radio and television host”. Word of Jean Luc Berlot, producer with Klaus Zimmermann of “Drops of God”, at a tasting inspired by the Apple Tv cult series, based on the famous manga “Kami no Shizuku” (“The Drops of God”) by Tadashi Agi, pseudonym of the Kibayashi brothers, in recent days at Wine Tip, the first Wine Caveau in Italy - over 4,000 labels for 100,000 bottles, from the most sought-after wines on the market to those considered unobtainable, a reference point for collectors and connoisseurs - in Milan (with WineNews among the selected guests, and where, in an interview soon online, Berlot told us the secret of the series’ success). The wines? From Champagne Cuvée Desir Nm from Maison Marguerite Guyot to Südtiroler Merlot Riserva Vigna Kressfeld 2018 from Florian Brigl’s Tenuta Kornell in South Tyrol, from Barolo di Serralunga d’Alba 2018 from historic Langhe label Giovanni Rosso to Amarone 2011 from Noemi’s boutique winery in Valpolicella Le Guaite.

The palate is a muscle, so can it be trained? Are scents stored in the drawers of our memory? Can everyone learn to recognize a wine? These are the questions tried to answer at the tasting dedicated to “Drops of God - Nectar of the Gods”, the series that, directed by Oded Ruskin, starts with the death at age 60 at his home in Tokyo of Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous “Léger Wine Guide” and an emblematic figure in oenology, who left his daughter Camille (the actress Fleur Geffrier), an extraordinary collection of wines, the largest in the world according to experts. To gain possession of the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant young winemaker, Issei Tomine (Tomohisa Yamashita): the biological daughter must then challenge the “spiritual son” of the late Alexandre. There are three tests to be passed, all related to wine tasting. The winner will inherit Léger’s empire, while the loser will leave empty-handed. But how can Camille win such a duel? She has not seen her father since she was 9 years old, which is to say, since he separated from her mother, knows nothing about wine, and, even worse, has never had a drop. Will he know how to train his palate? Sort through the drawers of scents that lie in disarray in his brain? The result is an engaging detective story set in France, Japan and Italy, and which, among the wines, also features the Italian labels of Luciano Sandrone’s Barolo Cannubi Boschis and Poggio di Sotto’s Brunello di Montalcino.

The comic book has grown wine culture in Japan, and the series - whose 8 episodes are broadcast worldwide in 26 languages on Apple Tv from April 21, 2023, on Hulu Japan from October 2023, and on France Television in 2024 - is a must-see for wine lovers from Asia and beyond, capable of influencing their relationship with wine and even the market.

