Duties, Minister Lollobrigida: “we have to reason with diplomacy, not with conflict”

Destination for excellence for out-of-home overnight stays already at the times of Romans, and for the Popes, who became owners of the entire territory among luxury countryside residences, and prestigious monuments such as Castel Gandolfo, Ville Tuscolane, and noble palaces projected by the greatest architects, and enriched with artworks by the best artists of the time in towns mirroring in the volcanic lakes, in the vineyards of “Giardino di Roma” around the Alban Hills, denominations which made the history of Italian wine arise, such as Frascati. In this way, Castelli Romani, which, elected as “Città del Italiana del Vino” 2025, in the last days by Nemi, started a year of events with the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, are called.

“In Castelli Romani – recalled the Minister - especially in the last two years, there were research and innovation to get added value from wine, which is growing exponentially. Then, this earth is beautiful because there is the environmental factor of wine: where there are no vineyards, earth and landscape are weaker, and less beautiful. And, there are increasingly more people enjoying the experience of enotourism. No Governments has ever put so many resources for agriculture as ours, 11 billion of investments in two years are talked about. We didn’t spare commitments even to produce clean energy. Only this year, we funded 24,700 farms to produce 1.7 gigawatts of clean energy without ruining earth also in the forecast of a return to earth of new generations. To reach this, one has to return to give income, the system has to move together in order to make agricultural production get attractiveness. Italy, according to Istat data, became the first European agriculture for added value”. Minister, who added, about the theme of maximum current events, that of duties, which “tariffs haven’t been invented in these days: Europe, and the Usa have already mutual duties, but, today, unbearable figures are hypothesized. We can’t afford a commercial trade with the Usa, it is our main market. We have to reason with diplomacy, not with conflict. We can reason about which products to buy from the Usa rather than from other parts. Italian wine is healthy, it hit any historical record of export. We are cautiously optimist, in the meantime we work, and if there are supply chains in difficulty, we will see how to support them”.

The recognition of “Città Italiana del Vino” 2025 “represents an extraordinary opportunity for Castelli Romani: wine is not only a product, but a symbol of our culture and identity. Castelli Romani are the protagonists of a project celebrating the history, but looking with confidence to future”, said Alberto Bertucci, major of Nemi, among the 11 municipalities of Castelli Romani which are “Città Italiana del Vino” 2025 in sinergy, to valorize their wine and cultural heritage (from Nemi to Marino, from Ariccia to Colonna, from Frascati to Genzano di Roma, from Grottaferrata to Lanuvio, from Lariano to Monte Porzio Catone, and Velletri). “Castelli Romani - concluded president of Città del Vino Angelo Radica - keep a wine heritage of extraordinary value. This title represents a unique opportunity to reinforce the bond between wine, culture, and tourism contributing to the development of wine sector”.

Copyright © 2000/2025