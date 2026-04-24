Wine tourist arriving in Sicily? Foreign visitor in his 50s, not an expert of wine but curious

The value that wine tourism generates for Italian wine companies amounts to 3.1 billion euros, demonstrating how it is no longer a “plan B” for producers but has instead become a strategic asset for value creation and economic growth. This lever takes on even greater significance in Sicily, according to an analysis by Nomisma Wine Monitor for UniCredit, presented recently in Palermo at the launch of “Sicilia en Primeur” 2026 by Assovini Sicilia (May 11th - 15th in the Sicilian capital). The event represents a preview of Sicily great wines, designed both to showcase their countless facets through tastings and meetings with producers, and to promote the landscapes and culture of the island, an authentic “wine continent”, while delving into the most topical issues facing the sector. According to a qualitative survey of Sicilian wine companies, wine tourism in Sicily (to whose potential Assovini Sicilia also dedicated a specific focus in recent days at Vinitaly 2026 in Verona) has a much more international character than in other Italian wine regions. The profile of the wine tourist visiting the island is predominantly foreign - especially American, German and British - with an average age between 40 and 55. These visitors are not necessarily wine experts, which doesn’t represent a weakness but rather an opportunity to bridge a knowledge gap and to expand wine culture among people who, after such wine tourism experiences, may become ambassadors for company brands and Sicilian wine territories.

In an international market scenario marked by uncertainty and complexity, wine tourism is increasingly assuming strategic importance for the business of Italian companies and has grown significantly in recent years. For this reason, Assovini Sicilia, which brings together more than 100 wineries and a large share of the island bottled wine production, “is betting on wine tourism not only as a strategy but as a core asset of our wineries, which are responding dynamically to the new challenges of the wine world - commented president Mariangela Cambria - wine tourism allows us to tell the story of wine as a cultural product and as part of a broader context where landscape, stories, producers and gastronomy coexist. Today, Sicilian wine once again proves to be capable of capturing change and anticipating strategies”. “Wine sector, which represents a strategic pillar for the Sicilian economy, is now operating in a complex global context where old and new challenges coexist with significant opportunities, such as the rise of wine tourism as a strategic lever supporting competitiveness, attractiveness and territorial enhancement”, said Salvatore Malandrino, UniCredit Regional Manager for Sicily.

The scenario underpinning the Nomisma Wine Monitor-UniCredit study (which also devoted a survey to Italian wine tourism at Vinitaly Tourism 2026) is that of a challenging 2025 for Italian wine exports, which closed down -3.6% in value compared to 2024. In absolute terms, this decline corresponds to almost 300 million euros and 400,000 hectoliters. The most significant drops were recorded in North America (-204 million euros) and non-EU Europe (-89 million euros), while exports to EU countries (which still account for 40% of total export value) grew, helping to mitigate losses. However, Italian wine is not alone in facing declining exports. All major global exporters recorded reductions: France -4.4%, Spain -5.1%, Chile -10.2%, Australia -14.6%, and the United States -36%. Only New Zealand remained close to parity (-0.5%), after having closed 2024 in negative territory (-6.1%). These negative performances stem from international markets that have reduced both wine consumption and imports. Looking at the top importing markets, only Germany, Switzerland and Brazil recorded growth in import value, while the United States (also due to dollar depreciation) fell by 12%, the UK by 6%, Canada by 12% and China by 15%.

Declines are also reflected in exports of Italian PDO wines. Only a few regional denominations posted growth, including still white PDO wines from Sicily, whose export value increased by 2.4% compared to 2024. This growth proved resilient even to Trump tariffs: while average Italian wine exports to the US fell by nearly 13% in value, Sicilian white PDO wines increased exports to the United States by 8.4%. By contrast, Sicilian red PDO wines recorded an 11% export decline versus 2024, driven mainly by the US, their primary destination market. It should nevertheless be noted that Istat export data are based on the place of shipment abroad; therefore, volumes of Sicilian wine shipped from ports located in other regions are not counted as Sicilian wine exports. As a result, actual foreign trade in Sicilian wines and musts is estimated to be higher than official figures indicate. The decline in red wine consumption is, in any case, a long-standing trend also evident in Italy, undoubtedly influenced by a reduction in the “consumer base” of Italians who drink wine regularly (daily or several times a week), historically the core group for red wine consumption. This group has gradually shrunk: whereas 15 years ago 70% of Italians over 60 reported drinking wine regularly, today that figure stands at 54%. Despite these changes, territorial origin remains a top priority in Italian wine purchasing decisions. Whether for home consumption or drinking out, more than 4 out of 10 consumers primarily consider origin (regional or PDO/PGI). Over the past three years, Sicilian wine production has stabilized at around 2.7 million hectoliters, with denomination wines (PDO and PGI) accounting for nearly 80% compared with a national average of 72%. White wines dominate, representing over 64% of regional production (Italian average: 62%) and have driven the island export performance in recent years, with total value growth of 50% over the past decade. The United States is the leading market (22%), followed by Germany (12%), the UK (7%), the Netherlands and Canada (6%).

Looking at tourist arrivals in Italian major wine regions (from Valdobbiadene to Valpolicella, from the Langhe to Franciacorta, from Collio to Chianti), growth rates over the past five years have been significantly higher, in percentage terms, than the averages of their respective regions (excluding provincial capitals and art cities). In Sicily, considering municipalities in the Etna area (linked to the Etna DOC production regulations), tourist arrivals increased by 17.4% between 2019 and 2024, compared to an island-wide average of 12.4%. Looking ahead, according to the companies surveyed, wine tourists will increasingly seek personalized experiences and exclusive offerings, immersive and multisensory activities, as well as experiences integrated with cultural activities.

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