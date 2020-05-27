E. & J. Gallo number one in turnover, and Chinese Yantai Changyu’s Pioneer Wine the largest vineyard

E. & J. Gallo Winery has been confirmed the leading wine group in the world at a turnover of 4.36 billion euros in 2018. The group is far ahead of the French LVMH, which, despite boasting top-notch brands (Bordeaux, Château d'Yquem and Château Cheval Blanc, and Champagnes Moët & Chandon, Dom Perignon and Krug) stopped at 2.37 billion euros. In third place, the other US giant, Constellation Brands, which in Italy controls the historic Chianti Classico company Ruffino, and has vineyards also in the land of Prosecco, registered a turnover of 2.2 billion euros. The Australian Treasury Wine Estates took fourth place (1.77 billion euros) and the French Les Grands Chais de France fifth place (1.17 billion euros), closing the quintet of the wine companies that invoice more than one billion euros, ranked according to the Mediobanca report on the wine sector.

The German Henkell Freixenet took sixth place at 816 million euros, followed by the Chilean group Concha y Toro, at 773 million euros. In position number 8, another French group, Castel Frères, at 700 million euros in turnover, and then the Pernod Ricard group, at 648 million euros, followed by the Chinese Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine, at 618 million euros in turnover. The first Italian group, just out of the top 10, in position number 11, Cantine Riunite - GIV, at 612 million euros, which, in 2019, however, registered 630 million euros in turnover.

Where are the vineyards of the top 14 international companies located? Out of the 67.441 hectares of vineyards, 29.7% are planted in China, 28.1% in Chile, 16.8% in Australia, 11.4% in Europe, 6.2% in the USA, 3.8% in Argentina, 2.9% in New Zealand, 0.7% in Canada and 0.4% in South Africa. Speaking in business terms, the largest vineyard in the world is the Chinese Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine that controls 22.910 hectares of vineyards (including acquisitions in Australia and Chile). In second place, the Australian Treasury Wine Estates (13.025 hectares of vineyards), then the Chilean Concha Y Toro (11.624 hectares of vineyards), the American E. & J. Gallo Winery (9.312 hectares of vineyards), Constellation Brands (8.296 hectares of vineyards) and the French Pernod Ricard (5.625 hectares of vineyards).

It is also interesting to look at the distribution of wines produced by listed foreign companies to outlet channels. 35.6% of sales went to Europe, 29.3% to Asia and Australia, 21.8% to North America, 9.7 % to Central and South America and 3.6% of sales to the rest of the world. The Italian companies distribution of shipments is however very different, as 52.7% of sales go to European markets, 31.2% to North America, 5.3% to Asia and Australia, 1.6% to Central and South America and 9.2% to the rest of the world.

