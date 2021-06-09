Even wine & food is “adopting” 67 columns to support the Italian cultural symbol, Arena di Verona

Verona is not only the cultural, tourist and economic center of one of the most beautiful art cities in the world, but it is a symbol of Italy’s historical and artistic heritage and of Made in Italy excellence around the world. The Opera Festival has been held since 1913, and every year 400.000 spectators admire the magnificent productions it stages, thanks to the work of over 1.200 people, generating more than 500 million euros in related activities. But, in 2020, the Pandemic hit hard here, too. Now, though, the Arena di Verona, which has actually never stopped, is ready to revive the International spotlight on the new Opera season presenting one of the most popular operas in the world, Verdi’s Aida at the Prima on June 19th. The Arena Foundation - the only one in Italy that finances itself with ticketing activities and private resources - launched the #iosonolarena fundraising campaign and the “67 Columns for the Verona Arena” project, which firms, as well as individuals, can “adopt”. (It was presented live on the website and social networks of the publishing group and supporting member, “L’Arena”). Many leading names in the wine & food sector have done just that, including Calzedonia Group (one of the brands of the group is the “wine-chain” Signorvino, ed.), Pastificio Rana that has the role of founder, Zenato, Allegrini, Masi Agricola, Vignet e Cantine, Tommasi Family Estates, Ottella, Chef Giancarlo Perbellini, and the Veronesi Group (Aia, Negroni, Veronesi). Further, the Consortium for the Protection of Grana Padano Cheese, Pastificio di Martino, Coca-Cola HBC Italy, Bauli, as well as Citres Spa and Redoro Frantoi Veneti, Eismann Srl and Forkette, Jolife by Villafrut and Polin Spa, and The Bridge-La Famiglia Organic, in the name of the city and its territory, inseparably linked to the ancient Amphitheater, whose role is central to restarting the entire country of Italy.

