Excellence among the excellences: here are the “The WineHunter Platinum Award” 2022 by Helmuth Köcher

From Quintodecimo, Irpinia wine labels of the professor Luigi Moio and his wife Laura di Marzio, to San Michele Appiano, gem of the South Tyrolean cooperation directed by Hans Terzer, from Umani Ronchi, leader winery of the Marche led by Michele Bernetti, to Maso Martis, pearl of TrentoDoc led by Roberta Giurali and Antonio Stelzer, from Stantadi, a piece of Sardinian wine history, to Braida by Giacomo Bologna, winery that has relaunched Barbera in the world, from Il Marroneto, qualitative reference of Brunello di Montalcino led by Alessandro Mori, to Duemani, wine project by Luca D’Attoma, one of the most popular Italian oenologists, from Gianfranco Fino, diamond of Apulia by Gianfranco Fino and Simona Natale, to Tenuta Sant’Antonio, Valpolicella brands of the Castagnedi family, from Letrari excellence of Trentodoc by Lucia Letrari and her family, to Terlano, another beacon of the South Tyrolean cooperation, with the oenological direction of Rudi Kofler; these are just some of the 28 wineries that signed the “The WineHunter Platinum Award”, the most coveted awards of the “Merano WineFestival” (in Merano, from yesterday to November 8), unveiled ny Helmuth Köcher together, on stage, with Gerry Scotti, one of the most beloved faces of Italian television, and, for some years, a wine producers in Oltrepò Pavese, his homeland, in partnership with the Giorgi Wines winery. Excellence among the excellence, selected among the candidates who made up the list of the guide “The WineHunter Award 2022” by Helmut Köcher, witnesses in the glass of that “Breath and cry of the earth”, the central theme of the event.

Focus - “The WineHunter Platinum Award” 2022: the best

Fattoria La Valentina - 2019 Bellovedere Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Terra dei Vestini Riserva Doc

Colterenzio - 2020 Lafóa Alto Adige Südtirol Chardonnay Doc

Nals Margreid - 2018 Nama Alto Adige Sudtirol Cuvée Gran Selezione Doc

San Michele Appiano - 2017 Appius Alto Adige Sudtirol Doc

Galardi - 2020 Terra di Lavoro Campania Igp

Quintodecimo - 2017 Vigna Grande Cerzito Taurasi Riserva Docg

Bersi Serlini - 2016 Cuvee N. 4 Franciacorta Millesimato Brut Docg

Umani Ronchi - 2018 Campo San Giorgio Conero Riserva Docg

Domenico Clerico - 2018 Ginestra Ciabot Mentin Barolo Docg

Braida Di Giacomo Bologna - 2018 Bricco dell’Uccellone Barbera d’Asti Docg

Vajra - 2018 Bricco delle Viole Barolo Docg

Tenute Cisa Asinari dei Marchesi di Gresy 2017 Gaiun Martinenga Barbaresco Docg

Gianfranco Fino Viticoltore - 2020 Es Salento Primitivo Igt

Antonella Corda - 2019 Antonella Corda Cannonau Di Sardegna Riserva Doc

Cantina Santadi - 2017 Terre Brune Carignano Del Sulcis Superiore Doc

Hauner Carlo 2019 Malvasia delle Lipari Passito Selezione Carlo Hauner Riserva Doc

Duemani - 2019 Suisassi Costa Toscana Igp

Collazzi - 2019 Ferro Toscana Igt

Vecchie Terre di Montefili - 2018 Anfiteatro Toscana Igt

Il Marroneto - 2017 Madonna delle Grazie Brunello di Montalcino Docg

Tenuta Luce - 2019 Luce Toscana Rosso Igt

Maso Martis - 2018 Rosè Trento Millesimato Extra brut Doc

Antonelli San Marco - 2016 Montefalco Sagrantino Passito Docg

Rosset Terroir - 2020 Chardonnay 770 Valle d’Aosta Doc

Carlo Ferragù - 2018 Valpolicella Superiore Dop

Tenuta Sant’Antonio - 2012 Lilium Est Amarone della Valpolicella Riserva Docg

Terlano - 2009 Rarity Alto Adige / Südtirol Doc

Letrari - 2011 976 Riserva del Fondatore Brut Trentodoc

