Excellence among the excellences: here are the “The WineHunter Platinum Award” 2022 by Helmuth Köcher

From Quintodecimo, Irpinia wine labels of the professor Luigi Moio and his wife Laura di Marzio, to San Michele Appiano, gem of the South Tyrolean cooperation directed by Hans Terzer, from Umani Ronchi, leader winery of the Marche led by Michele Bernetti, to Maso Martis, pearl of TrentoDoc led by Roberta Giurali and Antonio Stelzer, from Stantadi, a piece of Sardinian wine history, to Braida by Giacomo Bologna, winery that has relaunched Barbera in the world, from Il Marroneto, qualitative reference of Brunello di Montalcino led by Alessandro Mori, to Duemani, wine project by Luca D’Attoma, one of the most popular Italian oenologists, from Gianfranco Fino, diamond of Apulia by Gianfranco Fino and Simona Natale, to Tenuta Sant’Antonio, Valpolicella brands of the Castagnedi family, from Letrari excellence of Trentodoc by Lucia Letrari and her family, to Terlano, another beacon of the South Tyrolean cooperation, with the oenological direction of Rudi Kofler; these are just some of the 28 wineries that signed the “The WineHunter Platinum Award”, the most coveted awards of the “Merano WineFestival” (in Merano, from yesterday to November 8), unveiled ny Helmuth Köcher together, on stage, with Gerry Scotti, one of the most beloved faces of Italian television, and, for some years, a wine producers in Oltrepò Pavese, his homeland, in partnership with the Giorgi Wines winery. Excellence among the excellence, selected among the candidates who made up the list of the guide “The WineHunter Award 2022” by Helmut Köcher, witnesses in the glass of that “Breath and cry of the earth”, the central theme of the event.
Focus - “The WineHunter Platinum Award” 2022: the best
Fattoria La Valentina - 2019 Bellovedere Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Terra dei Vestini Riserva Doc
Colterenzio - 2020 Lafóa Alto Adige Südtirol Chardonnay Doc
Nals Margreid - 2018 Nama Alto Adige Sudtirol Cuvée Gran Selezione Doc
San Michele Appiano - 2017 Appius Alto Adige Sudtirol Doc
Galardi - 2020 Terra di Lavoro Campania Igp
Quintodecimo - 2017 Vigna Grande Cerzito Taurasi Riserva Docg
Bersi Serlini - 2016 Cuvee N. 4 Franciacorta Millesimato Brut Docg
Umani Ronchi - 2018 Campo San Giorgio Conero Riserva Docg
Domenico Clerico - 2018 Ginestra Ciabot Mentin Barolo Docg
Braida Di Giacomo Bologna - 2018 Bricco dell’Uccellone Barbera d’Asti Docg
Vajra - 2018 Bricco delle Viole Barolo Docg
Tenute Cisa Asinari dei Marchesi di Gresy 2017 Gaiun Martinenga Barbaresco Docg
Gianfranco Fino Viticoltore - 2020 Es Salento Primitivo Igt
Antonella Corda - 2019 Antonella Corda Cannonau Di Sardegna Riserva Doc
Cantina Santadi - 2017 Terre Brune Carignano Del Sulcis Superiore Doc
Hauner Carlo 2019 Malvasia delle Lipari Passito Selezione Carlo Hauner Riserva Doc
Duemani - 2019 Suisassi Costa Toscana Igp
Collazzi - 2019 Ferro Toscana Igt
Vecchie Terre di Montefili - 2018 Anfiteatro Toscana Igt
Il Marroneto - 2017 Madonna delle Grazie Brunello di Montalcino Docg
Tenuta Luce - 2019 Luce Toscana Rosso Igt
Maso Martis - 2018 Rosè Trento Millesimato Extra brut Doc
Antonelli San Marco - 2016 Montefalco Sagrantino Passito Docg
Rosset Terroir - 2020 Chardonnay 770 Valle d’Aosta Doc
Carlo Ferragù - 2018 Valpolicella Superiore Dop
Tenuta Sant’Antonio - 2012 Lilium Est Amarone della Valpolicella Riserva Docg
Terlano - 2009 Rarity Alto Adige / Südtirol Doc
Letrari - 2011 976 Riserva del Fondatore Brut Trentodoc
