Exclusive partnership: Villa Sandi will produce Prosecco Docg and Doc Rosè signed by Bruno Vespa

Italian wine is enriched by another exclusive partnership, which mixes passion for wine and friendship. Thus was born, among the rows of Villa Sandi of the Polegato family, the prosecco wanted by Bruno Vespa, which has a particular story. “It’s called Per Dom, where Dom is Dominga Cotarella, a great friend and woman of wine (and head of the Cotarella Family group, ed.), as well as the daughter of Riccardo Cotarella, consultant of Vespa Vignaioli in Puglia for 10 years and Villa Sandi for 20”, the journalist and producer Bruno Vespa tells WineNews. Which adds “Luca Zaia, the president of Veneto, has been asking to make Prosecco me for years. I clearly produce in Puglia, and when Zaia came to us for the “twinning” between Veneto and Puglia for the “Terre Giunte” wine we produce by putting together the grapes with Sandro Boscaini of Masi Agricola, who told me that if Veneto and Puglia were married, now I could marry Prosecco, and so it was. Obviously with the blessing of Riccardo Cotarella”. A wine made by the father, dedicated to a daughter, with the help of a friend. “That’s it: from 1.1 hectares of vineyard that I rented from Giancarlo Moretti Polegato, in a beautiful location in Valdobbiadene, 6,500 bottles of Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore Docg and 6,500 of Prosecco Doc Rosè are thus born, which in my opinion has the diaphanous color of D’Annunzio’s women. Both of them surprised me for their quality”, says Vespa.

“This agreement - comments Giancarlo Moretti Polegato - is rooted in the strong relationship that unites my family to Bruno Vespa for years, based on the deep shared passion we have for wine and the common experience as producers. We often met in Cortina d’Ampezzo, where Villa Sandi has a Bottega del Vino with all our products, and that was the framework of this agreement. The partnership represents a recognition of value for Villa Sandi, for the Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg and its territory elected as a Unesco World Heritage Site. And it shows attention to the evolution and trends of the markets, with the extraordinary and growing success of Prosecco Doc Rosè (a type always promoted and supported by Giancarlo Moretti Polegato, that Villa Sandi was the first to present on the markets, ed), which become a must-have product”.

A partnership in the sign of Prosecco, of friendship, but also born from the recognition of the capabilities of a company, Villa Sandi, whose quality is recognized in Italy and around the world, and able to combine modern skills with respect for tradition, craftsmanship and great respect for the environment and the territory.

