Extra-Eu export of Italian wine remains negative, the slow recovery on markets continues

Just as it happened in the first quarter of 2026 when looking at the global market (as shown by Istat data analyzed by WineNews), even in the “only” non-EU countries, in the first 4 months of 2026, the trend of Italian wine exports compared to the same period in 2025 remains negative, but is improving, marking -8.5% with a value of 1.36 billion euros (after -11% in the first 3 months). There is good news coming from the United States, which in April 2026 (compared to April 2025) recorded a small but significant +1.6%, the first “positive” figure after 10 consecutive months, although the balance for the four-month period on the American market still stands at -15.4% (after -20.5%). This is according to the Uiv Observatory, basing on “official data”, as reported in a note highlighting how, again in the U.S., “from July 2025 to this past April, the contraction for Italian wine overseas has been 20%, and 29% for French wines”.

“In the United States - said Uiv president Lamberto Frescobaldi - we are paying for cyclical difficulties such as tariffs and the weakness of the dollar, but also for what is now a structural change in consumption patterns. However, the American market remains by far our leading market, both currently and in terms of future prospects: for this reason it is important to maintain and preserve the decades-long commercial alliance, also in view of next July 24th, when the U.S. administration will define the new regulatory framework for tariffs. Politics and trade - concluded Frescobaldi - often speak two different languages, but it will be important to work together by lowering tensions and harmonizing a partnership that is fundamental for both us and them”.

“If exports are showing slight signs of recovery, the same can’t be said for American wine consumption. According to the Observatory (basing on SipSource, a platform which measures distribution flows to U.S. retail outlets), the first 5 months closed with a further overall drop in volumes consumed by Americans, at -10.1%. Italy is losing less (-7.3%), but only thanks to sparkling wines (-2%) and especially Prosecco (+1.8%), while the decline in white and red wines is close to double digits. Among red wines, the positive exceptions concern the segments priced between 20 and 30 dollars (distribution price), and even more those between 30 and 50 dollars. These two ranges together account for 13% of Italian red wine sales by volume. White wines in the premium segment between 16 and 20 dollars are also growing strongly (+20%), but they represent only 5% of total volume.

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