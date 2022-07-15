Family business and wine excellence: Donnafugata received the “Senato & Cultura” award

Wine and food first, then fashion, engineering, and more. There are innumerable family business stories that have brought Made in Italy to the world’s attention. Some of these businesses received the “Senato & Cultura” awards, 24th edition, from the President of the Senate, Elisabetta Casellati, on Saturday, July 16th, in the Legislative Hall of Palazzo Madama ( the ceremony was live on Rai Uno). The awards acknowledged the excellence of Made in Italy products to seven Italian entrepreneurs. Josè Rallo, representing the Rallo family (Donnafugata), one of the wineries that has innovated the style and perception of Sicilian wine around the world, honored Italian wine.

“Emotion, pride and a renewed sense of responsibility”, Josè Rallo, head of Donnafugata, together with his brother Antonio Rallo, commented. “Italy is an extraordinary country that has its winning model in its family production fabric. It is a source of great satisfaction for us to contribute to its success in the world”. Guido Barilla, president of the Barilla Group, one of the most famous Italian brands in the world for pasta, and Giuseppina Amarelli, at the helm of the historic Calabrian liquorice company, received the awards for the Italian food.

Awards were also given to Leonardo Ferragamo, president of the Salvatore Ferragamo fashion label, to Francesca Catelli, of the Catelli family, founder of the ARTSANA group (which controls brands such as Chicco and Prenatal, among others), to Lugi Cimolai, president of the Cimolai Group, which creates large complex steel structures all over the world, and to Antonio Marras, stylist and standard bearer from Sardinia (who, over the years, has signed special projects related to wine, together with wineries such as Argiolas, for example, for which he signed the Turriga label 2008, the 20th harvest of one of the greatest Sardinian wines, or Sella & Mosca, of the Terra Moretti Group, for which he redesigned the wine labels, in 2018, ed.).

