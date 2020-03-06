Family Food Fight, latest talent show, and family saga with the debut of Bastianich mother and son

A family saga in all intents and purposes: this is Family Food Fight, the latest of the talent cooking shows that bring cooking to TV, on air from March 12 on Sky Uno, which marks the debut together for the first time, after so many personal successes, even on the small screen, of Lidia & Joe Bastianich, mother and son, as judges of the new production EndemolShine Italy for Sky, at its first Italian edition, an exciting competition between families and their traditions at the stove. “You will see us as we are in life. Keep in mind that at 50 years old I still fear my mother's slaps, she wouldn’t have any problems - Joe Bastianich told the magazine “Gente” - Cannavacciuolo? He’s practically my brother, he’s now fully adopted into the family. And he also knows about “pats”.

