Federdoc: after 24 years of Ricci Curbastro, Giangiacomo Bonaldi arrives at the helm (rumors)

Change at the top of Federdoc: after 24 years of Ricci Curbastro, who led the Federation of Italian Wine Consortia through epochal changes for the sector and for the Consortia themselves, will arrive (according to WineNews rumors) Giangiacomo Bonaldi, vice president of the Consortium of Prosecco Doc and member of the board of Federdoc elected today, unanimously, of which it belong Andrea Ferrero (Consortium of Barolo), Filippo Mobrici (Consortium of Barbera d’Asti e Vini del Monferrato), Massimo Marasso (Consortium of Tutela Vini DOC delle Venezie), Riccardo Ricci Curbastro (Consortium of Franciacorta), Fabio Zenato (Consortium of Lugana), Elvira Bortolomiol (Consortium of Prosecco Docg), Christian Marchesini (Consortium of Vini Valpolicella), Paolo Fiorini (Consortium of Vini del Garda), Franco Cristoforetti (Consortium of Chiaretto e Bardolino), Paolo Corso (Consortium of Collio), Ruenza Santandrea (Consortium of Vini di Romagna), Claudio Biondi (Consortium of Lambrusco), Giovanni Busi (Consortium of Chianti), Francesco Colpizzi (Consortium of Chianti Classico), Andrea Rossi (Consortium of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano), Elisa Fanti (Consortium of Brunello di Montalcino), Vittorio Carone (Consortium of Vini Orvieto), Alberto Mazzoni (Istituto Marchigiano Tutela Vini), Valentino Di Campli (Consortium of Vini d’Abruzzo), Leone Massimo Zandotti (Consortium of Frascati), Francesco Liantonio (Consortium of Castel del Monte), Libero Rillo (Consortium of Vini del Sannio) e Antonio Rallo (Consortium of Doc Sicilia). An election that was also the occasion for Riccardo Ricci Curbastro to take leave of the role of president.

“24 years at the helm of Federdoc - underlines Ricci Curbastro - it has been a long and important journey for me. It was 1998 I was only 38 years old and I had been the president of the Francorta Consortium since 1993. I was catapulted into Federdoc arena which, that year, moved its headquarters to Rome, near the Political Palaces. Thus start a constructive journey that saw us starting participation in our first Vinitaly in 199, and engaging in constructive collaborations with the Ministry of Education and the University. In 2000 – continues Ricci Curbastro – we positively faced the crisis of the Frascati Consortium and in 2001 a first great success, which many will follow: we are able to convince Minister Alfonso Pecoraro Scanio to dismiss the Ministerial Decree of 29 May 2001 which establishes “controls on the production of quality wines produced in specific regions. Thanks to Federdoc’s work, a modern and effective control system is born”. The many promotion projects in the world were remembered, but also battles such as the one in 2006 against the Ocm Wine reform proposal, on planting rights in 2012 of the one started against Icann in 2013, and lasted two years, against the liberalization of the “.wine” and “.vin” domains. In 2009 he was the first President of Valoritalia. In 2010 Efow, European Federation of Origin Wine was born. Strongly desired by Federdoc, it is the result of a long journey in Brussels with the French, the Spanish and the Portuguese companions. 2010 is also the year of “Erga Omnes”: the most representative Consortia have the opportunity to obtain recognition and authorization to operate “erga-omnes”. This important assignment has allowed the Consrotium to become more and more protagonists of the strategic sector. Equalitas was born in 2015 and in 2016 the Testo Unico della Vite e del Vino was approved. In 2019 the Constitution of the Mipaaf Table was launched for the definition of a single standard of certified sustainability. And the amendment to the Testo Unico del Vino is drawn up regarding the transition from Doc to Docg. In 2021 Federdoc resumes the formative spirit of 20 years earlier and launches the “Borsa di Studio Senatore Assirelli”. Aim: to train new professional figures for our Consortia, increasingly struggling with a generational change. “In 2022 - concludes Ricci Curbastro - Federdoc joined Symbola, a cooperation of great significance that reaffirms Federdoc's commitment to sustainability and safety for consumers. In addition to the federative aims of protecting the denominations, we have tried with the whole Federdoc team, whom I thank, to strengthen the training of newly trained and aware professionals. Our activities have been achievements and progress for the new generations. It was a nice trip and I leave the baton”.

Copyright © 2000/2022