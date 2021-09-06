“Ferrari F1 Limited edition”, to celebrate four iconic Formula 1 Grands Prix

From the celebrations of the national soccer team at the 1982 World Cup in Spain to the many toasts for the Juventus championships, up to the successes of Prada Luna Rossa: the history of Ferrari, the leading winery of Trentodoc and symbol of Italian style in the world, has always been linked to the great moments of sport: a combination strengthened, from this year, by the partnership with Formula 1, of which it is the official toast for three seasons.

And if only champions of the caliber of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and colleagues can toast on the podium, for wine and speed lovers arrives a special “Ferrari F1 Limited Edition”, declined in four versions to celebrate four Grand Prix and circuits among the most beautiful, fascinating and iconic of the championship, which have marked the more and less recent history of F1: Monza, in Italy, Silverstone, in UK, Suzuka, in Japan, and Sochi, in Russia, which will have their own label of cuvée Blanc de Blancs and a personalized case.

The launch will be on September 12, right on the occasion of the Gp of Monza, where among other things already in the eighties people celebrated on the podium with the bubbles of Ferrari. That will be a celebration of made in Italy and, perhaps, dreaming, a toast to the return on the podium of Ferrari, wet from Ferrari (the Trentodoc) ...

