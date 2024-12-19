Ferrari Trento “Producer of the Year”, Berlucchi, Cleto Chiarli, and Firriato champions of category

Ferrari Trento “Producer of the Year” for the seventh time in its history, and No. 1 also as “World Champion Blanc de Noirs trophy”, with its Ferrari Perlè Nero, but also many other trophies for Italian wineries narrating the qualitative growth of Italian sparkling wines, and its recognition at a world level: the verdicts of “Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships” by Tom Stevenson, “the world championship of sparkling wines”, which after having crowned Italy, particularly with Trentodoc (29 golden medals, of which 13 are of Ferrari Trento), and Franciacorta (24 golden medals), it awarded many other special prizes, state that.

And, if sparkling wine “Supreme World Champion” is the super French Blanc de Blancs 2007 by Dom Ruinart (in magnum format), among the international titles, Italy wins also “World Champion Brut Nature” with Franciacorta ‘61 Nature Magnum 2016 by Guido Berlucchi, the “World Champion Classic Brut Style from non-traditional grapes” with Sicilian Nv Gaudensius Blanc de Noir by Firriato, and “World Champion Red Sparkling Wine” with Lambrusco Vigneto Cialdini 2023 by Cleto Chiarli.

Whereas, looking to the “best” of every nation, the best Alta Langa is Brut Metodo Classico 2020 by Cuvage, the best Alto Adige Athesis 2020 by Kettmeir of Santa Margherita Group, the best Asti is Nv Dolce by Arione, and, still the best Prosecco is Valdobbiadene Docg Nv Strada Chiesa Extra Dry by Varaschin, and the best sparkling wine of Sicily (and, also “Best Italian Sparkling Wine”) is Nv Riserva V38AG by Milazzo.

Lastly the best Trentodoc, Franciacorta, and Lambrusco are the same wines already awarded as world champions by Ferrari, Guido Berlucchi, and Cleto Chiarli.

Copyright © 2000/2024