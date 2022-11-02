Finarte, 6,000 euros for the vertical of 75 bottles of Barolo Borgogno, from 1931 to 2014

6,000 euros for the vertical of 75 bottles of Barolo Borgogno, from 1931 to 2014, while 3,650 euros has obtained that of the same period, but from 60 bottles: these are the top lots of the monographic auction, which featured in the catalog a unique collection of 1,900 bottles from the winery that made the history of Barolo, now owned by the Farinetti family, sold on October 28th by Finarte, in Milan. On October 27th, however, it collected 148,000 euros, 112% of the reserve, with 89% of the lots sold. The top awards, among other, reported by Finarte, are 3,600 euros for 12 bottles of Chateau Lafite 1974, a bottle of Echezeaux 2011 and a Romanée Saint Vivant 2011 of Romanée Conti at 3,120 euros each, a bottle of Petrus 1988 for 2,400 euros, 4 bottles of Dom Perignon Oenoteque 1996 for 2,280 euros. First overall among the Italians was a lot of a magnum of Lodovico 2013 from the Tenuta di Biserno di Lodovico Antinori, sold for 1,560 euros.

