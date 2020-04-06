Fine wine in time for COVID-19: in the first quarter on Liv-Ex only Italy is on positive ground

In dark and difficult times, it is comforting to see some positive signs. In a period when it is forbidden to sit at a table with friends and enjoy together, face to face, glass to glass, a large bottle of wine, from the fine wine market comes news that, while not changing the situation of one of the many sectors of Made in Italy brought to his knees, make us look with a little hope to the future. The impact of the Coronavirus on the world economy and finance can also be seen strong in the Liv-Ex indexes, which accelerate a downward race already seen throughout 2019 and in the first weeks of this unlucky 2020. With once again the Italian data, however, is positive, and the only counter-current.

Since the beginning of the year, with data closed on March 31, 2020, the Liv-Ex 100, the platform’s reference index (which includes Bartolo Mascarello’s Barolo 2014, Brovia’s Barolo Villero 2013, Gaja’s Sperss 2013, Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Riserva Monfortino 2010, Masseto 2014 and 2015, the Ornellaia 2013 and 2015, the Sassicaia 2014, 2015 and 2016, the Solaia 2015 and the Tignanello 2016 of Marchesi Antinori) loses a dry -1.06%, and even worse do indices such as the Bordeaux 500, which loses -2.7%, and the Burgundy 150, which marks -4%, in a Liv-Ex 1000, the largest of all, which marks a drop of 2.6%.

The only one still in positive territory, albeit a very small 0.59%, is Italy 100, an index dedicated to the best labels of the Belpaese, formed by the last 10 physical vintages (2007-2016) of the great Super Tuscans, namely Sassicaia, Masseto, Ornellaia and the “triptych” of the Antinori family, formed by Solaia, Tignanello and Guado al Tasso, and again by Sorì San Lorenzo (vintages from 2006 to 2011 and from 2013 to 2016), Barbaresco (from 2007 to 2016) and Sperss (2005-2011 and 2013-2015) by Gaja, and again by Barolo Monfortino Riserva by Giacomo Conterno (with vintages from 1999 to 2002, from 2004 to 2006 and then 2008, 2010 and 2013).

A small sign, which concerns a very narrow niche of great wines. But in dark times even the small glow of a few stars can help to wait for the night to pass.

Copyright © 2000/2020