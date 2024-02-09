Fine wines, 2023 was a negative year and 2024 is following in suit: Liv-Ex signals a slow start

2024 has started on a negative trend, continuing on just like 2023 ended. The secondary market of fine collectible and global investment wines, is not registering a reverse trend, therefore, at least looking at the Liv-Ex indices, which are the sector’s benchmark. Liv-Ex 100, the platform’s main index, opened January 2024 at a negative -0.3% compared to the previous month, thereby consolidating -13.2% loss over the 12 months. Liv-Ex 100 now includes Bartolo’s 2019 Barolo, Mascarello, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2016 by Biondi Santi, Barolo Falletto Vigna Le Rocche by Bruno Giacosa, Barbaresco 2019 by Gaja, Barolo Monfortino Riserva by Giacomo Conterno 2014 and 2015, Masseto 2019 and 2020 and Ornellaia 2020 by Frescobaldi, Sassicaia of Tenuta San Guido 2018, 2019 and 2020, Solaia 2019 and Tignanello 2019 and 2020 by Antinori, and Redigaffi 2020 of Tua Rita. Masseto 2019 (+5.7%), Sassicaia 2018 (+5.2%) and Barbaresco 2019 by Gaja (+4.8%) were among the 10 best performing wines at the start of the year. However, the Liv-Ex 1000 did even worse, at -2.2% (taking the 12 month performance down to -14.9%). Liv-Ex 1000 is the broadest range index on the platform, which registered all its sub-indexes at a loss: Bordeaux 500 at -1.4%; Bordeaux Legends 40 at -0.7%; Burgundy 150, -3.7%; Champagne 50 at -1.8%; Rhone 100 at -4.3%, and the Rest of World 60 at -0.9%. Italy is no exception, as Italy 100 registered -0.7. The Italy 100 index includes Barolo Mascarello’s Barolo, all the vintages from 2010 to 2019, Barolo Falletto Le Rocche del Falletto Riserva by Bruno Giacosa (2000, 2001, 2004, 2007, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017), Flaccianello della Pieve di Fontodi (vintages from 2011 to 2020), Barbaresco di Gaja (from 2010 to 2019), Barolo Monfortino Riserva di Conterno (2001, 2022, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2015), and all the vintages from 2011 to 2010 of Masseto, Ornellaia, Sassicaia, Ornellaia and Tignanello. The best performances instead were Masseto 2015 (+10.8%), Solaia 2013 (+9.8%), Flaccianello della Pieve 2015 (+8.6%), Masseto 2017 (+8.1%) and Gaja's Barbaresco 2015 (+7.7%).

