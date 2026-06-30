Vinitaly.USA shows up in New York on Amerigo Vespucci after 250 years since American Independence

The Amerigo Vespucci, known as the most beautiful ship in the world and a source of pride for the Italian Navy, is once again embarking on a world tour to promote the very best of made in Italy. Its wine industry is equally emblematic of the excellence of Italy, with Vinitaly serving as its most important promotional platform. Wine will be among the highlights of the initiatives featuring the Vespucci in New York on July 4th, celebrating the anniversary No. 250 of the American Declaration of Independence (an event historically “toasted” with Italian wine, particularly what would later become Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, thanks to the friendship between Thomas Jefferson and Filippo Mazzei, as previously reported here). The ship will take part in the parade of tall ships and military vessels organized by the U.S. Navy for the anniversary celebrations and will then remain moored at Pier 86 (home of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum) until July 8th, hosting a variety of special events.

While a number of high-profile institutional representatives are expected on board (from Undersecretary of State for Defence Matteo Perego di Cremnago, representing Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, to Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi, from Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto, to Commander General of the Carabinieri Salvatore Luongo, from Italy Ambassador to the United States Marco Peronaci, to Italy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Giorgio Marrapodi, from Consul General in New York Giuseppe Pastorelli, to mayor of Genoa Silvia Salis, from Defence Services S.p.A. ceo Luca Andreol, to Sport e Salute president Marco Mezzaroma; and to America’s Cup Partnership ceo Marzio Perrelli, on July 5th, Matteo Zoppas, president of the Italian Trade Agency (Ita), and Federico Bricolo, president of Veronafiere and Vinitaly, will present Vinitaly.USA. In 2026, the event will be held in New York (October 26th-27th), following two editions in Chicago, once again showcasing the excellence of Italian wine in one of the economic capitals of both the United States and the world. Despite tariffs, Italian wine remains the most beloved foreign wine in the U.S., just as Americans continue to appreciate everything that made in Italy represents, both at the dining table and notnonly.

The story of the Amerigo Vespucci itself reflects this enduring bond. Named after the celebrated Florentine navigator who was among the first to realize that the lands discovered by Christopher Columbus were part of a New World, and for whom the American continent was ultimately named, the ship earned its title as “the most beautiful ship in the world” from the Americans themselves. According to maritime lore, in 1962, while sailing in the Mediterranean Sea, the U.S. aircraft carrier Uss Independence encountered the Italian vessel and radioed “who are you?”, and the reply came: “Training Ship Amerigo Vespucci, Italian Navy”. The response became legendary: “you are the most beautiful ship in the world”. Sixty years later, in 2022, when the Vespucci crossed paths with the U.S. aircraft carrier uss George H. W. Bush, a radio message reaffirmed its reputation: “you are still, after 60 years, the most beautiful ship in the world”. In much the same way, Italian wine remains, to this day, the most appreciated wine in the United States of America.

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