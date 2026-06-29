“Barolo, Chianti Classico, Brunello, Prosecco, Sagrantino, Amarone” … The Italian Wine National Team

While Italy’s national football team suffered a major disappointment by missing the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, another Italian national team continues to score victories across the U.S : the “Italian Wine National Team”. The initiative, promoted by Coldiretti ahead of the FIFA World Cup, aims to strengthen the presence and perception of Italian wine in international markets, starting with the United States, through an integrated strategy of promotion, communication and institutional engagement. The project was officially presented at the “Summer Fancy Food Show” in New York. “From Barolo, the monumental and reliable goalkeeper, to Sagrantino di Montefalco and Brunello di Montalcino forming the defensive line, Chianti Classico orchestrating play in midfield, Prosecco wearing the iconic No.10 jersey and winning over America at the very first sip, and Amarone della Valpolicella, the star performer for the biggest occasions”, said in a statement Coldiretti. The initiative aims to showcase "the authentic value of Italian wine, too often demonized and targeted by ideological campaigns that end up undermining one of the symbols of the Mediterranean Diet, a Unesco - recognized heritage, and one of the foremost ambassadors of the Italian lifestyle around the world”.

Wine, underline Coldiretti, “is not only an agricultural product, but a cultural heritage that embodies history, traditions, landscapes, biodiversity and labour. Behind every bottle there are territories, families, businesses and communities that contribute to making the Italian agricultural model unique. For this reason, Coldiretti continues to oppose any attempt to stigmatise moderate and responsible consumption, instead promoting an approach based on education, responsibility and quality. The “Italian Wine National Team” project stems precisely from this vision and uses the universal language of football to tell the story of Italy’s wine culture”. A dream team, with a “bench” made up of more than 500 native grape varieties that enrich Italy’s national wine heritage and look out to the world. As the project highlights, no other country can rely on such a broad and deep “squad” of denominations, the expression of a unique and irreplaceable viticultural biodiversity.

“The United States today represent the most challenging and competitive “league” in the world for wine, a strategic market where a great history alone is not enough. What is needed instead is identity, emotion and the ability to work as a team. And it is precisely here that Italian wine continues to fight every day to win, both in American restaurants and on the tables of millions of consumers who choose Italy not only for the quality of its products, but for what they represent: a lifestyle based on conviviality, on the link with the land, on food culture and on responsible consumption”, concludes Coldiretti. In the United States, according to Istat data analysed by WineNews, exports reached €407.9 million in the first quarter of 2026. While the year-on-year comparison over 12 months shows a significant decline (-20.5%), it should be noted that earlier monthly figures were even more negative, with -35.2% in January 2026 and -27.5% in February 2026.

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