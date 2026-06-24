Signorvino keeps growing toward “50 locations” spanning historic venues, cities, and abroad

The wine market and the out-of-home sector in general are facing difficulties, but there are still players that continue to grow, such as Signorvino, the chain of wine bars with kitchens founded in 2012 by Sandro Veronesi. With over 2,000 labels on its wine list, after closing 2025 with a turnover of 90 million euros, the brand now operates 43 stores in Italy and abroad (in France, in Paris, just few steps from Notre Dame, and in the Czech Republic, in Prague, where a doubling is planned by 2027), with the goal of reaching 50 by 2026. Upcoming openings are already scheduled in Udine on July 8th, at the historic Caffè Contarena, followed by Vicenza on July 14th. Then, between July and August, new wine-bar restaurants will open in Marcianise (La Reggia Designer Outlet) and Milan CityLife. Additional openings are planned in central Naples (the Navarra Gallery), Erbusco (in the heart of Franciacorta, ed), and Padua. In particular, Signorvino explains that “the opening of Caffè Contarena, a historic venue in the heart of Udine, confirms a direction the brand has pursued for some time: to be present in Italy most important squares with spaces of architectural and historical value. It is not the first historically significant venue in the Signorvino network, but it is certainly among the most important”. Caffè Contarena, a masterpiece designed in 1888, is located on the ground floor of Palazzo D’Aronco and is part of the circuit of Italy historic cafés. It is a Belle Époque salon protected by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage due to its historical significance. Signorvino has carried out a conservation-style restoration, preserving the original decorations: friezes, mirrors, and mosaics.

“Bringing our model of hospitality and food-and-wine culture to Udine in a space of such value is an important achievement for us - declares general manager Luca Pizzighella - we work to enhance the country wine and cultural heritage, and a venue like this is an example of that. The goal is to offer an experience which combines wine, high-quality Italian cuisine, and a central, recognizable setting, in line with the brand style”. Managing openings of this complexity, involving restoration work on listed buildings, is an integral part of the operational expertise the brand has developed over the years. Among the next legs, Vicenza (with the opening in the historic Caffè Garibaldi) is the closest in time: it opens shortly after Udine and strengthens the brand presence in the city. This will be followed by Marcianise, at La Reggia Designer Outlet, and Milan CityLife, which will bring the number of Signorvino venues in the Milan area to eight. Another significant development is a new location in central Naples, in Galleria Navarra. The national expansion plan is completed by Erbusco, in Franciacorta, and Padua. The expansion strategy continues to focus on symbolic locations of historical significance in the central areas of Italy main cities. This is not a random choice: Signorvino looks for spaces that serve as reference points for urban social life, with the aim of bringing Italian wine back to the heart of city life. “Our growth follows the way people approach wine - affirms Federico Veronesi, ceo of Signorvino - today, those who drink want to understand more, get to know the producer, and have an experience rather than simply make a purchase. Opening in central and recognizable spaces like those planned for 2026 responds exactly to this: bringing wine back to the center of urban social life and making it accessible, even to younger generations, without trivializing it”.

This same idea - getting to know wine in a lighter but not superficial way - underpins the programming of events and tastings. As Signorvino points out, its venues operate as hubs for food-and-wine culture dissemination, with a calendar ranging from tasting dinners, where producers present their labels paired with dedicated dishes, to lifestyle events (show cooking, DJ-set aperitifs) designed for a broad audience, including Gen Z, which often chooses the aperitif moment to explore new categories. From lessons for beginners to grand tastings for experts, each initiative is conceived as a moment of social interaction and exchange, in line with Signorvino identity as an urban space for conviviality and learning.

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