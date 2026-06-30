Nizza DOCG now has its own Consortium. To grow further (and reach 5 million bottles)

Nizza DOCG represents the highest qualitative expression of Barbera di Nizza Monferrato. And now, to further enhance its value, the appellation also has its own consortium, the Consorzio del Nizza DOCG, recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture on June 22, 2026. Presented today, the consortium is led by President Stefano Chiarlo, who heads the historic Michele Chiarlo winery. This transition “marks the evolution of the Nizza Producers Association, founded in 2002, into a consortium charged with promoting, enhancing, and protecting the appellation. Thanks to meeting the representativeness requirements set by law, the Consortium will also be able to operate effectively across the board, extending its activities to benefit the entire appellation”, a statement explains.

“This achievement crowns the dream of an Association founded almost 25 years ago, yet with deep roots and a strongly cohesive community of producers”, said Stefano Chiarlo, President of the Nizza DOCG Consortium. “Our first thanks go to the institutions for their ongoing support, but our greatest thanks go to the producers: to those who have believed in the project from day one and to all those who have chosen to join us over the years. The Nizza DOCG Consortium represents a fundamental step in a journey of growth and ambition of which we are deeply proud. Our primary goal will be to preserve the spirit that has always distinguished the Nizza Producers Association: not just to be a body protecting the denomination, but a place for producers to discuss and grow, and a tool for promoting the entire region and all its stakeholders”.

Chiarlo will be joined by vice presidents Gianni Bertolino (Tenuta Olim Bauda) and Daniele Chiappone (Erede di Chiappone Armando), with the first board of directors of the newly formed Consortium composed by Francesca Bava (Bava), Gianmario Cerutti (Coppo), Clementina Cossetti (Cossetti Vini), Claudio Da Casto (Da Casto Duilio), Mauro Damerio (Damerio), Alessandro Durio (Durio Adriano), Bruno Fortunato (Cantina Sociale Tre Secoli), Stefano Gagliardo (Tenute Garetto), Susanna Galandrino (La Gironda), Lorenzo Giordano (Cantina Sociale Vinchio Vaglio), Gianluca Morino (Cascina Garitina) and Diego Rodella (Cantina Sociale di Nizza Monferrato).

Thus begins a new journey to promote a wine, Nizza DOCG, born in the heart of Monferrato, in the UNESCO site “Vineyard Landscapes of Piedmont: Langhe-Roero and Monferrato”, where the Barbera grape reaches one of its finest expressions thanks to the balance between soil, climate, and winemaking tradition. The history of the appellation began in 2000, when the Nizza subzone was recognized within Barbera d’Asti Superiore; in 2002, the Nizza Producers Association was founded; in 2008, Barbera d’Asti obtained DOCG status with more stringent regulations. 2014 marked a turning point with the creation of the Nizza DOCG appellation, the introduction of the Riserva version, and the mention Vigna. Today, the Consortium represents 97 member companies that produce Nizza from vineyards located in the 18 municipalities of the production area, centered in Nizza Monferrato.

The numbers demonstrate the project’s solidity: approximately 1 million bottles sold in 2025, over 180 labels, a total value of approximately €30 million, and 55% exports, concentrated in the Horeca channel, with a presence in over 40 international markets, particularly Switzerland, Northern Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. And the growth prospects are equally significant: the approximately 720 hectares still potentially eligible for Nizza DOCG status could allow for a significant increase in production.

“Our long-term goal is to reach a production of 4-5 million bottles. We want to do this while maintaining our identity and involving an ever-increasing number of companies that choose to invest in the region. We present ourselves as an inclusive Consortium, open to anyone who shares our vision. Our commitment will always be to preserve, promote, and share the soul of Nizza DOCG with the world: the indissoluble bond between wine, the land, and the people who live it every day”,concludes Stefano Chiarlo, with the Consortium immediately open to the possibility of collaborating with other wine consortia in its promotion, starting with that of the Alta Langa sparkling wines, but not only.

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