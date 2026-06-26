Between wine and sport, passion and friendship, the bond between the Bianchini and Zanardi families

Bringing together friendship, passion and solidarity for a charitable cause while keeping alive the memory and legacy of one of the greatest athletes of our time. That is the spirit behind “5 Secondi”, the fundraising initiative that has already raised more than €5,000 in support of “Obiettivo 3”, the project founded by Alex Zanardi, the extraordinary champion from Bologna, who passed away on May 1st after leaving an indelible mark on sporting history, first as a racing driver and later as a multiple Paralympic champion in handcycling. The total will continue to grow thanks to the support of the Bianchini family, owners of the renowned Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona winery, one of Montalcino’s historic wine estates. Their contribution reflects the deep friendship between the Bianchini and Zanardi families, and especially the close bond between Alex Zanardi and Paolo Bianchini, a wine producer, experienced cyclist and passionate sportsman whose winery is home to an impressive cycling museum featuring memorabilia from many of the greatest champions in the sport, who often visit him. The Bianchini family will also sponsor the paracycling relay from Siena to Montalcino, together with the village dedicated to other adaptive sports, organised by “Obiettivo 3” in the Brunello di Montalcino area on September 23rd.

The fundraising event, organised by ASD Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona Brunello Bike, took place in recent days in Castelnuovo dell’Abate, near the famous thousand-year-old Abbey of Sant’Antimo, attracting around 150 participants. Set in the heart of the Montalcino wine region, home to the renowned Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona estate, one of the leading producers of Brunello di Montalcino, the winery is run by siblings Paolo and Lucia Bianchini and is celebrated for the exceptional quality and potential of its vineyards, among the finest in the appellation. Joining the tribute to Alex Zanardi, whose extraordinary strength, passion and resilience made him a unique sporting icon and an inspiration far beyond the world of sport, were several Paralympic athletes representing “Obiettivo 3”, which today brings together around 150 athletes. Also in attendance were Alex Zanardi’s wife, Daniela Manni, and his sister-in-law, Barbara Manni, who now lead the association. On behalf of “Obiettivo 3”, they presented the Bianchini family with one of the most treasured additions to their Cycling Museum: the helmet worn by Alex Zanardi when he won Paralympic gold in the time trial at the Rio 2016 Games.

The fundraising initiative in support of “Obiettivo 3”, the project founded by Alex Zanardi and his wife, Daniela Manni, and now also led by Barbara Manni to promote and expand access to sport for people with disabilities, was titled “5 Secondi”. The name was inspired by one of Alex Zanardi’s most memorable reflections, which has become one of his greatest life lessons: “When you feel you’ve given everything, absolutely everything, hold on for five more seconds. That’s when you’ll discover you still have something left to give”.

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