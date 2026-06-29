Italian wine in the US: 24-hour deliveries and up to 90% less emissions. With Fieramente

Despite challenges related to tariffs, war, and the economy, the United States remains the world's number one foreign market for Italian wine, with Italian labels the most beloved and widely distributed among those exported outside the United States. For Italian wine enthusiasts, however, logistical and bureaucratic challenges make it difficult to access their favorite Italian bottle. But now things could change, with a service that is a sort of “Amazon of wine”, guaranteeing 24-hour delivery to virtually every state, cutting emissions by 90%, and featuring 100% sustainable packaging, combining speed and sustainability. This is the new advanced logistics service launched by Fieramente, an Italian company specializing in integrated logistics solutions, with a focus on the wine and beverage sector. Founded in 2015 by Alessio Piccardi, Fieramente now operates as a key partner of the Mail Boxes (MBE) network, managing a network of eight company-owned service centers spread across Tuscany, Veneto, France, Spain, Portugal, and the United States, with a turnover exceeding €14 million. Fieramente is also launching the first Italian B2C fulfillment service in the United States. The project includes a warehouse in Missouri, the United States, where wines from Italian wineries arrive and are distributed to the final consumer within 24 hours. The fulfillment service is designed for the business-to-consumer market, for private customers, and represents a pioneering solution in this segment. Indeed, at a time when 10% US tariffs, a weaker dollar, and declining consumption are putting pressure on Italy’s leading wine market, Fieramente offers a strategic solution to help Italian companies overcome logistical and tax complexities with the US and build a sustainable and efficient distribution model. “This solution stems from the awareness of the need to support the wine sector with new and more advanced tools. For this reason”, add the founders of Fieramente, “we have chosen to establish an in-house research and development center, dedicated entirely to developing logistics solutions that meet the challenges of the modern market. This commitment has led to a service that goes beyond simply shipping the product, but also optimizes its global positioning”. The project has already been launched with several Italian wineries, and the aim is now to expand the network to all interested wineries. Moreover, Fieramente points out, “the United States is the largest market for Italian wine: before the tariffs, it accounted for 24% of national exports, nearly €2 billion annually. US tariffs on European wines and spirits have been in effect since August 2025. In just one year (April 2025 - March 2026), Italian wine exports to the US lost over €340 million: a 17% drop in value, with volumes at their lowest levels in the last 10 years. In 2025, wine consumption in the US fell by 6.6%, and wineries cut their price lists by 9% to absorb the tariffs and remain competitive”. But now, Italian wineries can count on a new Made in Italy channel to reach consumers directly, providing them with an added competitive advantage, with delivery times, once fully implemented, expected to drop from over a month to just 24 hours. ”Thanks to the preventive stock in American hubs”, Fieramente explains, “wine already available locally can reach the end consumer in just 24 hours from the moment of purchase, bypassing the long waits for transoceanic shipments and customs formalities for each individual order. For Italian wineries, this means turning logistics into a concrete sales advantage. American customers are no longer forced to wait weeks to receive their product. This encourages frequent purchases, strengthens the relationship with the end consumer, and makes the service particularly suited to the direct channel”.

In practice, joining the service requires a tailored consultation with Fieramente’s sales team, during which the timing, operating methods, and logistical aspects of the partnership are agreed upon. The key requirement is product quality. Once everything is finalized, the company transfers part of its production to the United States for private customers, instead of keeping it in the cellar. “For example, if an American customer purchases during a visit to the winery or wants a bottle for an anniversary, the shipment will be sent directly from the American warehouse, not the Italian one. This reduces delivery time from about a month, as would be the case with a traditional shipment from Italy, to just 24 hours. Furthermore, there is no minimum or maximum bottle requirement to place an order; there are no restrictions on volumes”. And beyond speedy delivery, Fieramente also focuses on sustainability, another element that, besides being ethical, is increasingly in demand in the market. “Sea transport”, Fieramente explains, “allows us to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 90% per single unit transported, representing the most efficient solution for reducing the carbon footprint of large-scale exports today”, the Fieramente founders explain. This is complemented by the exclusive use of eco-certified packaging and wine coolers made from cellulose pulp: a natural, biodegradable, and durable material, capable of ensuring a fully sustainable packaging lifecycle and eliminating the use of plastics and petroleum derivatives. This choice also represents a strategic advantage for companies in the sector, especially in the North American market, where polystyrene disposal costs have become increasingly high in several states due to increasingly stringent environmental regulations. Cellulose wine coolers overcome this problem, without generating additional waste management costs and helping to protect the planet”.

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