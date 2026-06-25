Ornellaia “Vendemmia d’Artista” 2023, 300,000 dollars donated to Guggenheim Foundation

Proceeds of 300,000 dollars will be entirely donated by Tenute dell’Ornellaia, part of the Frescobaldi Group, to the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation to support conservation and restoration programs for the works featured in the exhibition Guggenheim Pop: 1960 to Now, scheduled from June 2026 to January 2027 at the Guggenheim Museum in New York. This amount represents the final result of the charity auction of large formats and unique pieces from the “Vendemmia d’Artista 2023”, the 18th edition of the project which, since 2009, has seen Ornellaia entrust each year a contemporary artist (including, over time, names such as Michelangelo Pistoletto, Luigi Ontani, Ernesto Neto, and Rebecca Horn, just to name a few of them) with interpreting the character of the new vintage released on the market. In this edition, the featured artist was Marina Abramović, one of the most influential figures in contemporary art. Her Ornellaia Vendemmia d’Artista 2023 La Vitalità - which offered a reflection on the concept of vital energy, translating into images and symbols the expressive strength and dynamism which characterize the vintage - saw collectors of wine and art from around the world competed for the unique lots in the online auction organized by Bonhams, a global auction house network.

“We are extremely proud of the outcome of this auction, which will help preserve this important artistic heritage and ensure its accessibility for future generations - explained Lamberto Frescobaldi, president of the group that also includes the renowned Bolgheri estate - and we are pleased that the result of this edition will once again contribute to the activities of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, strengthening a collaboration built on shared values of art conservation and accessibility”. Over the years, the project has involved outstanding international artists, invited to interpret the character of each vintage through original works designed to personalize bottle labels and auctioned off large formats. “Marina Abramović was able to artistically express the vitality and elegance of our wine in a fascinating and engaging way. On behalf of Ornellaia and all wine lovers, I would like to thank her for her wonderful inspiration and creation”, said Lamberto Frescobaldi.

Since 2009, each year a contemporary artist has been invited by Tenute dell’Ornellaia to interpret the character of the vintage through the creation of works which personalize the bottles. The project includes large formats (Double Magnums, Imperials, and the Salmanazar), enhanced by the artist and auctioned. The proceeds support foundations and museums worldwide and, over 18 editions, have exceeded 3 million dollars.

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