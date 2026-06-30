Terlano and Cavit cooperatives are among the world’s top wine producers, according to the 2026 “Weinwirtschaft” wine competition

Wine cooperatives account for half of European and Italian production. But Italy’s virtuous cooperatives, those that have long focused on quality, territoriality, and internationalization, are the best in the world. This was confirmed once again by the 2026 contest held by the German magazine “Weinwirtschaft”, which crowned Cantina Terlano, the “pearl” of South Tyrol and among the first to believe in the longevity of great white wines, as the “Best Cooperative in the World” (and in to South Tyrol, where it remains the world’s first after Tramin, in 2025). In neighboring Trentino, the giant Cavit - which manages over 6,000 hectares with 5,250 winemakers, 60% of Trentino’s vineyards - ranks second globally and number one in Italy (which has always maintained a separate ranking from South Tyrol, ed).

To complete the ranking (which will be published in the coming days), wines from 106 cooperatives around the world were evaluated, covering 636 labels divided into categories, from entry-level to premium. All samples were blind-scored by an independent jury of industry experts, according to the international 100point system.

On the podium, the French cooperative Plaimont. The winners were awarded prizes recently in Deidesheim, Germany, for a contest launched in 2010 and, until 2024, limited to Italy and France, then opened to the world, but with Italy always in the spotlight.

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