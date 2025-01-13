Food Districts, 100 million euros of funding including more than 34 for wine-related projects

100 million euros “to promote the development of territories and local productions, ensure food security, and enhance its quality and competitiveness”, supporting the Food Districts, “strategic tools for the relaunch of the Italian agri-food sector” founded in 2017. To win them, 11 projects selected throughout Italy out of more than 50 eligible, including 3 directly related to wine, for a total of more than 34 million euros in support of supply chain projects between Abruzzo, Puglia and Umbria. This is the result of the “Announcement about the Food Districts” published recently by the Ministry of Agriculture. The project with the highest funding, equal to 17.9 million euros, is that of “Distretto Agroalimentare di Qualità Vino d’Abruzzo”, whilst 11.2 million euros of funding have been awarded by “Distretto di Qualità del Vino Umbro”, whilst 5.1 go to “Distretto Produttivo Agroalimentare di Qualità del Vino di Puglia”, the most funded Region by the Announcement with slightly less than 20 million euros, given that those dedicated to wine are also joined by 14.6 for “Post Xylella Regenerative Agriculture”.

Among the other funded projects, those for “The ecologic transition of Monregalese – Cebano for the sustainable development of the territory”, and “The Food District of Roero”, in Piedmont, the “Venetian dairy District Di.L.Ca.Ve Values and Authenticity” in Veneto, and, still “Support Include and Educate for the Environment (Sif)”in Lazio, the “Productive District of Extra Virgin Olive Oilof Molise of High Quality” in Molise, and project “Apple-In-Form” of the District of Trentino of the Apple of The Non Valley and the Sole Valley, and the “Food District of Rural Territory of Vibo Valentia” in Calabria.

