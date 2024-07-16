For Abfv group (Alejandro Bulgheroni) 4 million euro loan from Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo is providing more than 4 million euros to finance the development of the wineries of the Abfv (Alejandro Bulgheroni Family Vineyards) Italia group, which is headed by Argentine oil entrepreneur Alejando Bulgheroni and owns major estates in Tuscany such as the historic Dievole, in Chianti Classico, Poggio Landi, in Montalcino, and Tenuta le Colonne and Tenuta Meraviglia in Bolgheri. The funding will be used for both accommodation and wine business development: in particular for the Dievole Wine Resort in Castelnuovo Berardenga, Siena, with the construction of 14 new accommodation units, and in the replanting of vineyards in Chianti Classico, the Brunello di Montalcino area and the Bolgheri area, where the winery that is coming to life in Castagneto Carducci will also be completed.

“We are happy to have such an important partner as Intesa Sanpaolo at our side, which is supporting us on these projects of ours that concern both our excellent productions, such as wine and oil, and hospitality in the agricultural areas we insist on”, comments Stefano Capurso president of the Abfv Italia group. “We have the good fortune to represent three extraordinary areas where the landscape is the result of years of history and man’s work, and today the beauty of the territory, together with wine and food production, constitute an economic asset that has no equal in terms of attractiveness: hence our willingness to invest in making improvements to both our facilities and our vineyard park”.

“This operation impacts Abfv Italia’s production and transformation processes with a view to innovation and sustainability, as well as flanking the diversification of agricultural activity with agritourism and renewable energy production, which for Italian agriculture will reach a total value of more than 4 billion euros in 2023”, says Massimiliano Cattozzi head of Intesa Sanpaolo’s Agribusiness Department, “with the contribution of the resources earmarked for the Pnrr and those reserved by our program “Your future is our business” we are witnessing a paradigm shift in the entire agribusiness sector, developing its sustainable transformation, attractive capacity and wealth for the territory”.

With this operation, the Agribusiness Department of Intesa Sanpaolo, a national network dedicated to agribusiness enterprises, adds the enhancement and development of territories, through tourist accommodation activities, among its aims to support investments related to agribusiness production.

