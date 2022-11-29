Franciacorta lands in the world of digital art with the Berlucchi Palazzo Lana Nft by Teo Kaykay

Also, Franciacorta lands in the world of digital art: Berlucchi Palazzo Lana Extreme 2010 appears in the first Nft collection and in the new limited edition of the iconic bubbles of the brand that created the prestigious Metodo Classico, with 10 exclusive “cartoon-style” works and bottles signed by the famous street artist and Champagne artist Teo KayKay, which combine the physical and experiential world with innovation. In fact, by purchasing the Franciacorta Nft, the collector will not only receive the digital work, but also the physical version of the bottle, which he can keep in the company's historic cellars or collect (exclusively in person) after having had the privilege of visiting Palazzo Lana Berlucchi in an exclusive way and tasting the best Franciacorta wines from the cellar.

The digital works represent a Berlucchi blue bottle with golden hearts and diamonds, interspersed with color strokes that resemble paint splashes, a clear reference to the artist's signature street style. The physical bottles, hand painted by the artist in blue, gold, and splashes of paint are made with meticulous attention to detail. The seal tag on the neck of the bottle is made of 100% vegan material composed of a mixture of paper, cellulose, and latex free from components harmful to health and the environment. Each bottle, like any collectible work of art, comes with a paper certificate of authenticity signed by the artist by hand. The works are then wrapped in a special personalized tissue paper, placed in a wooden box, and delivered in a fabric shopper with the collection logo. The tangible part of the work can only be obtained by purchasing the Nft (in cryptocurrency or by credit card for 0.28 Eth), which entitles the owner to the physical bottle kept in the cellar until the time of collection.

Teo KayKay, the first Italian street artist to specialize in the customization of precious bottles in the style of street art, has now become a point of reference for art and wine. The first to have united the world of wine with the NFTs and to certify each of his works on blockchain technology. “With this new project, we carry on the same visionary spirit that prompted my father, Franco Ziliani, together with Guido Berlucchi to create the first Classic Method in Franciacorta in 1961 - explains the CEO Arturo Ziliani - we embrace the inspiration and creative intuition of Teo KayKay are confident that these works will mark a new record for our company, taking us towards new frontiers and paving the way for Franciacorta in the world of digital art”.

Copyright © 2000/2022