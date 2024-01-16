Franciacorta Official Sparkling Wine at the “Emmy Awards” brings Italy to the heart of Hollywood

One of the most glamorous nights in Hollywood, the Emmy Awards, the top event in the American television industry, was a celebration of talents as well as an unmistakable touch of Italianness, as everyone toasted with the symbolic bubbles of the Italian Classic Method that goes beyond wine to tell the story of Italian style and excellence: Franciacorta. For the third consecutive year, it was the Official Sparkling Wine of the “Emmy Awards”, 75th edition, the “TV Oscars” held on January 15th. The award-winning actors of the triumphant drama series about the publishing mogul, “Succession”, Sarah Snooke, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen, were awarded respectively for Best Female Dramatic Performance, Best Male Dramatic Performance and Best Supporting Actor, and the culinary comedy series, “The Bear”, Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, for Best Male Performance and Best Supporting Actor, and also Christopher Storer who won for screenplay. There was Jennifer Coolidge, Best Supporting Actress in the drama series, “ The White Lotus”, where Sicily and its beauty is the backdrop; Lee Sung Jin for director of the miniseries “Beef”, another award-winning series, and RuPaul for the reality show RuPaul's Drag Race. And, the stars Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton, Selena Gomez, Joan Collins, Jodie Foster, Jon Hamm, Harrison Ford with Calista Flockhart, Steve Martin, Priscilla Presley and Jessica Chastain, at the highly anticipated awards ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It was an historic edition for Italy, as two Italian actresses, Sabrina Impacciatore and Simona Tabasco were nominated for the first time and both running for Best Supporting Actress in the second Sicilian season of “The White Lotus”. Special guest of the Franciacorta Consortium was the American actor Hart Denton from the series “Riverdale” and his partner, the model and influencer, Elysée Sanvillé.

Silvano Brescianini, president of the Franciacorta Consortium, emphasized the importance of the partnership between Franciacorta and the Television Academy for the third consecutive year (which is one of the prestigious liaisons that the Classic Method boasts, from the National Chamber of Fashion to the Michelin Guide, and others), explaining that “being the only sparkling wine partner of the Awards and the main events preceding them offers unique and consolidated visibility in the rapidly growing American market”. Frank Scherma, president and CEO of the Television Academy, said, “Franciacorta is the perfect partner for the Emmys and for the Television Academy. Its wines are renowned for their quality, and we are thrilled to be able to offer them to the nominees, members, partners and guests throughout the season. I can’t think of a better way to extend the hospitality and celebrations than with a glass of Franciacorta”.

The 75th edition of the Emmy Awards had been initially scheduled in September 2023, but was postponed to January 2024, due to the Hollywood strikes. The delay of course did not hamper the enthusiasm and participation of television fans around the world. The winners celebrated with glasses of Franciacorta immediately after they received the prestigious statuette in the Media Center, in front of photographers and the National and International press. Following the Awards Ceremony, at the Governors Gala in the Franciacorta Bar, the exclusive after-party dedicated to the winners of Emmys, a panel of celebrities and leading figures of the International television scene included celebrities such as Emma Brooks, Kathryn Hahn, and Rachel Brosnahan. The Awards evening was also an unprecedented food experience, offering dishes prepared by the renowned Chefs Jet Tilla, Sherry Yard, Rose & Warren Schwartz, and Rachel Haggstrom, accompanying a selection of Franciacorta wines. Hart Denton, Franciacorta’s special guest at the Emmy Awards, besides being a talented actor, is also an exceptional musician and a style icon in the entertainment industry. One of his dreams is to direct a film, and after having spent part of his summer holidays in Franciacorta, he considers it the perfect place because of the diversity of settings the area offers, so the recent visit to the area together with his partner Elysée Sanvillé inspired the collaboration. The Franciacorta Bar was also at the main events leading up to the Emmy Awards, including the Creative Emmy Awards, which are those dedicated to the “behind the scene” workers - set designers, costume designers, picture and sound editors - and the Performers Nominees Celebration, an event dedicated to all the nominated actors, producers, screenwriters and directors. Franciacorta invited several Italian personalities from the arts and entertainment world who have lived in Los Angeles for years, and who are a symbol of Italian “know-how” to participate in the Performers Nominees Celebration. For instance, Marta Pozzan, actress, writer of short movies and mental health coach, Giuseppe Giofrè, professional dancer who collaborates with the most important international stars, such as Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift, and Natalia Bonifacci, model, influencer and actress. In addition, the distinguished presence of the Consul General of Italy in Los Angeles, Raffaella Valentini, made the event even more important, emphasizing the strong link between Franciacorta and the Italian Government at events of Italian excellence in Los Angeles. Franciacorta invited International stars as well, such as the singer-songwriter Patricia Manfield and the influencer, Tessa Brooks.

