Frescobaldi puts down roots in the land of Nobile di Montepulciano

Even in difficult and uncertain times like the ones we are experiencing, authoritative, capitalized and profitable companies continue to invest in the most important territories of Italian wine. Like one of the most prestigious and historical names in Italian wine, Marchesi de’ Frescobaldi, did with the group led by Lamberto Frescobaldi (and the second most profitable company in the Italian wine industry, with a ratio between net result and turnover of 24.5%, according to the latest analysis by Mediobanca) which would have put down roots in the land of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, with the acquisition of Tenuta Corte alla Flora, a company of 90 hectares of land, 35 of which are vineyards (as it can be read on the website www.corteallaflora.com), of the Roman entrepreneur Sergio Cragnotti, also famous for his presidency of Lazio football club, which won the Scudetto in the 1999-2000 Serie A football championship.

An investment that enriches Frescobaldi’s kaleidoscope, which already brings together almost 1,500 hectares of vineyards, in the most important areas of Tuscany for wine, divided into various top-level estates (Castello di Nipozzano and Castello di Pomino in Chianti Rufina, Rèmole a Sieci, Tenuta Castiglioni in Montespertoli, Perano in Gaiole in Chianti, in Chianti Classico, Tenuta Ammiraglia in Maremma and Castelgiocondo in Montalcino), all under the umbrella of “Tenute di Frescobaldi”, to which are added companies that have become absolute myths of world wine, such as Masseto and Ornellaia in Bolgheri, above all, or Luce in Montalcino, without forgetting Attems, in Friuli Venezia Giulia ((where he has recently acquired other hectares of vineyards, as well as in Bolgheri, ed.). This is the umpteenth change of hands in the world of wine, in a process of growth of the most important poles of the Italian panorama that has been underway for years and that the pandemic seems to have further accelerated.

