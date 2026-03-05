From Burgundy myths to great Barolos, from Supertuscans to real rarities in auction with Finarte

From a magnum of Richebourg Grand Cru 1985 by Henri Jayer, with a starting bid of 23,000 euros, to a bottle of Romanée-Conti Grand Cru 1996, for which the gavel starts at 12,000 euros, from a bottle of Richebourg Grand Cru 1986 by Henri Jayer (estimated at 5,800 euros) to a bottle of Vosne Romanée Cros Parantoux Grand Cru 1996, also by Henri Jayer (4,800 euros), from a vertical of 10 bottles by Domaine Ramonet vintages 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021 (1,980 euros) to a magnum of Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 2014 by Domaine Georges Mugneret-Gibourg (1,400 euros). But there is also, indeed, above all, plenty of Italy, with the most prestigious Barolo labels: such as the lot including a jeroboam of Monfortino 2015 by Giacomo Conterno (starting bid 3,000 euros); the lot with three bottles of Monfortino 2013 (estimated at 2,100 euros), and 12 bottles of Barolo Brunate 1996 by Poderi Marcarini (840 euros). Alongside the most famous Supertuscans: from 6 bottles of Ornellaia 1995 by Tenuta dell’Ornellaia of the Frescobaldi Group (750 euros), to 6 bottles of Tignanello by Marchesi Antinori, 3 from the 2015 vintage and 3 from 2016 (starting bid 720 euros), from 3 bottles of Le Pergole Torte 1994 by Montervertine (500 euros) to a magnum of Tignanello 2008 (450 euros) and 2 bottles of Sassicaia by Tenuta San Guido, vintages 1996 and 1998 (400 euros). These are the top lots among 285 in total - including 186 Italian wines, 95 French, and one each from the United States, Australia, Portugal, and Spain - in the Finarte Auction, scheduled for March 17th in Milan.

A catalogue dedicated to great Italian, French, and international wines, capable of pairing iconic labels, such as the lot with 2 bottles of Brunello di Montalcino DOCG 1986 by Soldera Case Basse (starting bid 1,200 euros), with rarer and more sought-after bottles, such as the lot containing 3 bottles of Oratorio di San Lorenzo Colli Berici Carmenere Riserva 2017 by Inama (840 euros), or the selection of 6 bottles (2 magnums of Merlot 2021, 2 of Merlot 2022, and two of Rosso 2022) by Miani (400 euros). There is also a window onto Campania: from 3 jeroboams of Silvia Imparato Colli di Salerno, vintages 2012, 2015, and 2016, by Montevetrano (540 euros), to 2 lots of 6 bottles each of Grande Cuvée Luigi Moio 2001-2021 by Quintodecimo (420 euros), passing through 6 bottles of Radici Riserva 2016 by Mastroberardino (180 euros).

Back across the Alps, worth noting - beyond the lot with a bottle of Meursault Les Rougeots 2005 by Coche-Dury (1,100 euros) and the lot with 4 bottles of Meursault Luchets (one from 2015, two from 2016, and one from 2018) by Domaine Jean-Marc Roulot (800 euros) - there are also Champagnes, led by a bottle of P2 Rosé 2000 by Dom Pérignon (1,600 euros) and a bottle of Champagne Salon Cuvée S 2006 by Le Mesnil (1,100 euros).

Meanwhile, the international selection includes New World icons such as 2 bottles of Opus One 1983 from Napa Valley (480 euros), a bottle of Grange Bin 1995 by Australian producer Penfolds (300 euros), and a rare bottle of Malvasia di Madeira 1875 by Barbeito (600 euros).

“The common thread from 2025 to 2026 is the wonderful bottles by Jayer, stars of last year final auctions and the highlight of the remarkable Burgundy offering in this first auction of 2026 - commented Guido Groppi, Head of the Wine and Spirits Department at Finarte - and we are very proud of the Italian selection which, alongside the best-known and most sought-after names, also features splendid bottles which are less common but equally intriguing”.

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