From harvest 1860 to 2018: two centuries of “timeless treasures” at auction at Finarte

The absolute top lot, at auction basis established at 24,000 euros, is the magnum of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Romanée Conti Grand Cru 1999, while the magnum, still by the great myth of Burgundy, vintage 1971, as well as the magnum of Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon by one of the most famous wineries of California, start from a basis of 20,000 euros. For Italy, among others, there are legendary vintages of two wines symbol of the country: the first one is a bottle of Sassicaia 1985 by Tenuta San Guido (listed 1,600 euros), which Robert Parker, one of the greatest wine critics ever, in an interview to WineNews of some years ago, crowned as “the wine that I appreciated the most in 37 years of career absolutely” wondering if it could be considered as “the best red wine of the last 50 years”. The great red wine of Bolgheri is also presented with a very rare bottle of 1968 (which starts from 900 euros), the first vintage on trade. Instead, the second Italian jewel is a bottle of Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 1955 by Tenuta Greppo Biondi-Santi, “cradle” of the great Tuscan red wine, for a long time of family Biondi Santi, and, today, of Epi Group of French family Descours, a vintage which was made legendary also by the entering, as the only Italian wine in the list of 12 world best wines of the 1900s, realized by “Wine Spectator” in 2000 (with an auction basis of 1,200 euros). These are only some of the dreamlike lots for collectors in the catalog of auction “Timeless Treasures – Two centuries of legendary wines” which will be auctioned off at Finarte, on January, 30th in Milan (and online).

“An extraordinary collection, perfectly conserved, which touches for the refinement of the selection and rarity of bottles: an amazing series of Yquem starting from 1913 up to the Nineties, many in magnum format; Burgundy by Haut-Brion 1949, and Latour 1953 up to Liber Pater 2010, Angelus e Montrose 2018; Borgogna da Barolet 1937 to precious vintages by Domaine de la Romanée-Conti from 1961 to 2007, Jayer from 1962 to 1990, Roumier, and Rousseau; Alsace with Trimbach vintages 1990 and 2000. Always great Riesling wines, but German with J. J. Prum Anni of the Nineties, then Italy with Biondi-Santi 1955 and 1958, and Sassicaia 1968 and 1985; Spain with very rare Vega Sicilia 1953, 1968, and a splendid magnum of 1960; Hungary with a bottle by Tokaj of 1860. An extremely rare magnum of the first vintage by Screaming Eagle, the 1992, closes this extraordinary selection worthily, underlines Finarte. Which auctions off a catalog of over 200 lots of absolute rarity.

