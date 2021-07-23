From Paolo Rossi's toast to the "Mundial drink" at Tokyo 2020, Ferrari is Italy’s victory wine

In over a century of Italy’s history as well as its wine history, the Ferrari Trentodoc bubbles of the Lunelli Group, a privileged observer in toasts, have never missed the moments that matter, in sports, and not only sports, which include, to name a few, the "Mundial drink", Paolo Rossi's Magnum toast at Bernabeu, after the 3-1 victory against Germany, and the victory at the World Cup in Madrid in 1982, and the many Olympic medals Italy has won. Furthermore, Ferrari’s Trentodoc Maximum Blanc de Blancs will be Casa Italia's official toast at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where it will accompany, as usual, the victory celebrations of the Italian athletes.

Casa Italia is now a consolidated format that combines sports with the best our Country has to offer in design, culture, hospitality and food and wine. The president of the Italian Olympics committee, CONI, Giovanni Malagò, officially opened it a few days ago. Casa Italia has welcomed athletes and the press since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, becoming a showcase of Made in Italy products. In Tokyo, "The Kihinkan - Takanawa Manor House", a gem of Japanese Art Nouveau, which is ten kilometers from the Olympic Village, is hosting it. The principal concept is "Mirabilia", i.e., wonder, which will attract athletes and everyone else to the meeting of two cultures as wealthy as Italy’s and Japan’s. Italy has brought to Japan its agro-food gems, such as Ferrari's Trentodoc sparkling wines, and the products Coldiretti, Barilla and Esselunga, the historical partners of CONI and Casa Italia. The collaboration with Ferrari Trento has been well established, as it has celebrated the victories of many Italian champions at the most important International events, such as Vancouver 2010, the recent World Ski Championships in Cortina, including Rio 2016, and other unforgettable moments. Casa Italia is eager to do the same for the Italian athletes competing in Tokyo, who will once again toast their victories with Ferrari Trentodoc, reliving the highlights of their performances. The Ferrari bubbles will also be offered to guests who will visit Casa Italia every day, in compliance with current regulations.

The food and wine aspect represents, as usual, a distinctive aspect of the Casa Italia experience. Two well-known Chefs from Cortina, Graziano Prest of the Tivoli Restaurant and Fabio Pompanin of the Al Camin Restaurant, in collaboration with Davide Oldani, have studied a proposal for the occasion, which will be paired to Ferrari Maximum Blanc de Blancs, Trentodoc that perfectly expresses the finesse and freshness of Trentino's mountain Chardonnay. It is also an invitation to fully experience the emotions and continue aiming for the maximum, #ToTheMaximum, as the athletes will certainly do, at these long-awaited Olympics.

This collaboration “carries on the tradition of the great Ferrari toasts in the sports world”, said Matteo Lunelli, president and CEO of Ferrari Trento, “and thanks to our bubbles at Casa Italia, conviviality and the Italian art of living will be experienced at the Olympics. We are also particularly pleased that this is happening in Japan, which has always greatly appreciated our creations and our Country’s lifestyle. In the wake of the National Football team’s recent success, we are ready to toast to another extraordinary sports dream this summer”. Following the debut of Ferrari Trento on the Formula 1 podium, Casa Italia Tokyo 2020 is another important piece that unites Italian wine and sports.

